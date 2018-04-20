Russian Ambassador to UK Holds Press Conference (VIDEO)

The press briefing and Q&A session is expected to cover Syria, cyber security and the Skripal poisoning case.

Russian Ambassador Alexander Yakovenko is holding a press conference with journalists at the Russian Embassy in London on April 20.

Douma Chemical Attack & US-Led Bombing of Syria

Ambassador Yakovenko kicked off his briefing with video of the testimony of a boy featured in the White Helmets' video as an example of the kinds of fakes used in Douma.

According to the ambassador, Prime Minister Theresa May's pretext of 'humanitarian intervention' as the justification for the missile strikes in Syria on April 14 "hold no water." Yakovenko pointed out that the international community had not received substantive evidence of the use of chemical weapons. Russia, he said, was "interested in a fair investigation" by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in Syria.

Yakovenko said that the civilian casualties from the US, French and British strike would have been unimaginable had Syrian air defenses not managed to shoot down 71 of the missiles, discrediting the UK's justification that the strikes were a 'measured response' to Syria's alleged chemical weapons use. The strikes did not constitute self-defense, and were not authorized by the Security Council.

The ambassador pointed out that among the three alleged 'chemical weapons' strikes hit by the US-led coalition, none showed signs of contamination following the attacks.

Skripal Case

Turning to the Skripal case, the ambassador reiterated that London is continuing to ignore Moscow's legitimate requests for information regarding the status of Sergei and Yulia. According to Yakovenko, the UK investigation's destruction of evidence, including the euthanization of Mr. Skripal's pets, is a demonstration of a total lack of transparency.

Russia will not reach its conclusions until it receives access to the victims, the entirety of the investigative materials at the UK's disposal, and the ability to participate in the investigation.

At the moment, Moscow continues to see the Skripals' disappearance from public view as evidence that they may have been abducted by the British side, Yakovenko said, pointing to the fact that it has been well over a month since material evidence of their condition was made public.

All this was a sign that the Skripal case was a provocation against Russia, he added, with Moscow blamed for the attack "almost the next day," without any evidence.

Yakovenko pointed to a string of suspicious deaths of Russian citizens in the UK, including Alexander Litvinenko, Boris Berezovsky, Nikolai Glushkov. All of these cases have been presented as a national security issue and classified.

Cybersecurity

The British government has repeatedly presented claims about Russian cyberattacks without presenting any evidence, Yakovenko said. Furthermore, he noted, in recent days there have been numerous calls in British media to prepare for an 'inevitable' Russian cyberattack, again without any proof being presented. Furthermore, the government has yet to appeal to Russia. This was a "reckless, provocative and unfounded policy," he said.

According to the ambassador, the impression Moscow gets is that the British public is being prepared for a British cyberattack against Russia, and that this attack may then be presented as a "response" to a Russian attack.

