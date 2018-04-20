Up to 50 Injured in Austrian Train Accident (PHOTO, VIDEO)

In the Austrian city of Salzburg, an investigation was launched after two trains collided.

Two trains collided at the central railway station of the city. As the newspaper Salzburger Nachrichten reports, a pushing locomotive was hooked to a train that followed the Zurich-Vienna route, when it crashed into a passenger train.

About 54 people received minor injuries during a collision.

According to the spokesman for Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB), Robert Mosser, most of the passengers slept during the incident. Presumably, the injuries were primarily due to falling objects. They received medical care.

Local media are currently saying that about 35-40 people have been injured as a result of the accident.

Police spokesman Michael Raush said that law enforcement agencies have already begun to investigate the incident.

The Russian Consulate General in Austria wrote on Twitter that no Russians had been injured in the incident in Salzburg. The diplomatic mission also said that it was monitoring the situation.