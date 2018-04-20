Register
16:44 GMT +320 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Firemen, London

    Woman Killed After Fire Tears Through Learning Disabilities Care Home in London

    © AFP 2018 / Nicolas ASFOURI
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A series of large fires have broken out across the UK’s capital in recent weeks, with numerous residential properties, especially blocks of flats, being seriously damaged, forcing their residents into temporary accommodation.

    In the early hours of Friday, a fire at a care home for people with learning disabilities in Chingford was reported to the London Fire Brigade, according to the Evening Standard newspaper.

    The burnt out remains of the Grenfell apartment tower are seen in North Kensington, London, Britain, June 18, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Neil Hall
    Five London High-Rises Evacuated Over Fire Safety Fears
    A woman was found unconscious and later declared dead at the scene after paramedics were unable to resuscitate her.

    12 others – eight residents and four carers – managed to escape the fire without injury.

    Over 70 firefighters were deployed to tackle the fire, which has since been contained and put out, though there are still some “hot spots.”

    “Crews expect to be here into the day, tackling hot spots,” Keith Williams, London Fire Brigade station manager said today.  

    An investigation to determine the source of the fire is ongoing.

    READ MORE: Grenfell Fire: UK Govt Rehires Firms That Installed Dangerous Cladding — Reports

    Local MP Iain Duncan Smith, who formerly served as the Work and Pensions Secretary, visited the scene and praised the work of the emergency services in tackling the blaze.

    “One person has died but this terrible tragedy could have been much worse. The fire brigade were here in a flash. Great credit to the neighbor who saw smoke and called the fire brigade. She deserves an award. The loss of life might have been greater. My heart goes out to victims,” MP Iain Duncan Smith said on April 20.

    Just a few days prior to this incident, a number of shops were damaged by a fire in the East London area of Peckham.

     

    Related:

    London's Victoria Railway Station Reopened After Fire Alarm Evacuation (VIDEO)
    London Stansted Airport Resumes Work After Fire Incident (PHOTOS)
    WATCH: Huge Fire Engulfs London Paint Factory
    Grenfell Fire: Boris Johnson Blasts London Mayor for Dodging Responsibility
    Fraud and Looting in London's Grenfell Tower as Fire Death Toll Falls to 71
    'It's Racial Policing': London Met Under Fire Due to Raid Ahead of Carnival
    Tags:
    care home, emergency, fire, London Fire Brigade, Iain Duncan Smith, Peckham, Chingford, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chemical Laboratory Warehouse of Militants Discovered in Douma
    From President to Penthouse
    From President to Penthouse
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse