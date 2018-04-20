French Police Start to Disperse People Protesting Against Education Reform

Blockages of universities are taking place across France as students protest against the government's education reform, which envisions, in particular, tightening the criteria for university admission.
"The law enforcement forces are putting an end to the occupation of the site of Tolbiac [University] under the authority of the police prefect," Collomb said on Twitter.
The area has been blocked off by protesters since March 26.
Multiple protests have been rocking France since mid-2017, with students, employees and the labor unions from the education, agriculture, prison security, retirement home, railway, aviation and non-profit sectors protesting against the unpopular measures introduced or being considered by the government.
