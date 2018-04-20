French Police Start to Disperse People Protesting Against Education Reform

PARIS (Sputnik) - French police have started forcibly dispersing the protesters who are blocking off an area of Tolbiac University in Paris as part of nationwide demonstrations against the government's education reform, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said Friday.

Blockages of universities are taking place across France as students protest against the government's education reform, which envisions, in particular, tightening the criteria for university admission.

"The law enforcement forces are putting an end to the occupation of the site of Tolbiac [University] under the authority of the police prefect," Collomb said on Twitter.

READ MORE: Hundreds of Students Protesting in Paris Against French Education Reform

The area has been blocked off by protesters since March 26.

© REUTERS / Benoit Tessier Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse Paris Protesters Marching Against Macron Reforms

According to media reports, police resorted to force to disperse the public, but no one was wounded. At least one person was reportedly put under arrest, while 100 people were evacuated from the scene.

Multiple protests have been rocking France since mid-2017, with students, employees and the labor unions from the education, agriculture, prison security, retirement home, railway, aviation and non-profit sectors protesting against the unpopular measures introduced or being considered by the government.