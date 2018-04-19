Soros’ Open Soc. Foundations to Close Budapest Office, Move to Berlin - Reports

According to German newspaper Die Presse, Patrick Gaspard, the head of the Open Society Foundations (OSF), which was founded by US billionaire George Soros, announced the closure of its office in the Hungarian capital on Thursday.
The news comes in wake of the Fidesz party securing a strong majority in the country's parliament in the recent elections and reports stating that the new government may adopt a new law to ban migration-friendly non-governmental organizations. The bill has been part of Prime Minister Orban's anti-immigration campaign. The draft campaign, among other things, targeted George Soros, who has long been advocating for open borders for migrants in Eastern Europe.
Hungary is one of the most anti-immigrant EU member states and has repeatedly clashed with the union over their contrasting stances on tackling the migrant crisis. In 2015, Hungary opted to be build barriers along the Hungary-Serbia and Hungary-Croatia borders to prevent migrants from entering the country en route to western European nations, which have migrant-friendly governments and generous welfare programs.
George Soros' Open Society Foundations operates more than 40 offices around the world.
