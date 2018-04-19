Germans Want Government to Protect Them From Globalization - Poll

Many Germans are anxious about the long-term implications of global trade integration and want to better protect national firms from foreign competitors.

Some 57 percent of Germans want the country's leadership to be more actively involved in dealing with the hazardous impact of globalization on domestic companies, a survey by the Bertelsmann Foundation showed.

At the same time, 52 percent of Germans believe that the government's efforts in this area are insufficient, the poll revealed.

"Germans want to have globalization with a safety belt," the chairman of the Bertelsmann Foundation, Aart De Geus, said, cited by Deutsche Welle.

The analyst noted that the research doesn't support a policy of protectionism, which he thinks means going "on the wrong track."However, he noted that people's concerns should be met, adding that the structural changes resulting from globalization have become a serious problem for many workers in Germany.

The study also revealed that 70 percent of respondents see trade between Germany and other countries positively. 61 percent of those questioned also acknowledged a close connection between globalization and economic growth. However, only 23 percent of them said that globalization positively affected their salaries.

According to the poll, many Germans also support foreign investments. However, 63 percent oppose the trend of German enterprises being increasingly taken over by foreign firms.