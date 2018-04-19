Belgian Police Confirm They Shot Man With Knife By Train Station in Flemish City

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Belgian police officers have shot a man who had thrown a knife at police officers outside a railway station of the city of Aalst in a Flemish province, the city’s police told Sputnik on Thursday.

"I can confirm it," a spokesperson for the police said, without providing further details.

According to the Belgian Le Soir newspaper, on Wednesday, the police officers were informed that a knife-wielding man was walking near the Aalst railway station. The police officers reportedly asked the man to surrender but he threw his knife at officers. The police saw that he also had a firearm and shot him three times.

The 34-year-old individual was taken to a nearby hospital, the newspaper said, adding that his life is out of danger.

🔴 #Aalst #Belgium #Belgica



La policía dispara a un hombre que portaba un arma de fuego y un cuchillo.



El individuo ha intentado apuñalar a varias personas en la estación de Aalst pic.twitter.com/51waAlBZtC — RO-1 (@Undercover_Camo) 18 апреля 2018 г.

