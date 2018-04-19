Moscow Recommends That London Not Rush to Destroy Evidence in Skripal Case

The UK government said last week that the clean-up work had begun in Salisbury, which was the site of the suspected nerve agent attack against former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

"We are expecting to receive comprehensive answers to our questions [from London and OPCW]. The Russian side is still ready for constructive engagement with Britain to clarify this very complicated matter," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. "We are ready to cooperate in any international legal formats, we urge London not to hurry up with the destruction of evidence."

Last week, the UK government announced the clean-up work at the sites of the suspected nerve agent attack against former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in Salisbury "to bring a small number of potentially contaminated sites back into safe use for the people of the city and its visitors." The department said that a total of nine sites, three of which are in the city center, have been identified as requiring "some level of specialist cleaning."

In March, Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in the UK city of Salisbury. The United Kingdom promptly accused Moscow of orchestrating the attack with what UK experts claimed was the A234 nerve agent. Russia has denied having any role in the poisoning, pointing to the lack of evidence provided by London to substantiate its accusations.

Moscow denied involvement in the poisoning of the Skripals and offered to conduct a joint investigation and requested from London the samples of the chemical substance allegedly used in the alleged attack, but was rejected on both counts. Russia also pointed out that the UK government evidence provided by London to substantiate its accusations.