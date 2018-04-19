Register
14:18 GMT +319 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel participate in a media conference at the conclusion of an EU summit in Brussels

    Off to Berlin! What Points in EU Leadership Macron Can Debate With Merkel

    © AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 03

    French President Emmanuel Macron has sought to build a “sovereign Europe,” which he says is currently in a state of “civil war” due to “a context of division and indeed doubt within” the region.

    French President Macron headed to Berlin to hold talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on April 19 to address reforms in the European Union’s economic and finance policies. While the pair has much in common when it comes to external policy, it’s far more complicated to reach compromise in domestic affairs and to prepare a roadmap for a new Europe.

    Eurozone Reform

    In his speeches, including the latest one in Strasbourg, Monsieur Macron has repeatedly highlighted the pressing need to fortify the Eurozone against unforeseen financial crises by transforming the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the Eurozone’s permanent bailout fund, into a European Monetary Fund (EMF) by analogy with the IMF, which could tackle a member-state’s debt problems and other financial issues before they affect other EU nations.

    READ MORE: 'European Civil War' — Macron Criticized after Going Full Napoleon in Strasbourg

    His views, however, were widely criticized by the German Christian Social Union (CSU), the Bavarian sister party to Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU), which strongly opposes the French president’s idea of creating a regional version of the IMF. Frau Merkel backed her party’s stance, explaining that it would have to be transformed through treaty change – a long and complicated process. The German side has also voiced concern that such a plan would make wealthier nations liable for the debts of poorer states.

    Still No Compromise

    Berlin has made it clear that it does not approve of Macron’s idea of creating a Eurozone budget, as well as an EU finance minister, with the CSU warning that it is essential that the EU summit in June agrees on a budget for the entire 28-nation bloc before they start to discuss a budget for the Eurozone, because member-states will have to pay more after the UK withdraws. Merkel, however, announced that Germany would make “independent contributions” to the European budget, and described the creation of a banking union as the most relevant issue in the context of Economic and Monetary Union.

    "By June, we will have found joint solutions with France," Merkel said, adding that Berlin and Paris will assemble a "strong reform package."

    French President Emmanuel Macron stands on the steps of the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 16, 2017
    © REUTERS / Christian Hartmann/File Photo
    Scholar: Macron Pushes for EU Federal Empire, Smaller States Push Back
    The chancellor is facing pressure at home, with the CDU/CSU insisting that the reforms proposed by Macron are not in “Germany’s interest,” and are also being challenged by the Eurosceptic party Alternative for Germany (AfD), as well as the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP), which are highly critical of the French reform plans.

    At the same time, the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) signaled Berlin’s willingness to back efforts to transform the ESM into EMF, welcoming the suggestions that Macron made in Strasbourg.

    Related:

    Scholar: Macron Pushes for EU Federal Empire, Smaller States Push Back
    'European Civil War' - Macron Criticized after Going Full Napoleon in Strasbourg
    Macron Roasted Over Sovereign Europe Remark 2 Days After US-Led Attack in Syria
    Tags:
    bailout, eurozone, Alternative for Germany (AfD), Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), International Monetary Fund, Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel, Germany, France, EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Apocalyptic Scenario: Huge Sandstorm Sweeps Through Iranian City of Yazd
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse