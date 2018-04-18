Register
23:40 GMT +318 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Police officers guard a cordon around a police tent covering a supermarket car park pay machine near the area where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill following exposure to the Russian-developed nerve agent Novichok in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, March 13, 2018

    Refusal to Cooperate With Russia to Confirm Skripal Case Was Western Provocation

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 60

    Russia's permanent representative to the OPCW said that further refusal to cooperation with Russia would confirm suspicions that the Skripal case was a gross provocation by western intelligence services.

    Russia's permanent representative also said Wednesday that Russia was not alone in supporting an unbiased probe into the Salisbury incident during the session of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Executive Council dedicated to the poisoning case of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom.

    In this file photo taken on March 8, 2018 members of the emergency services in green biohazard encapsulated suits re-affix the tent over the bench where Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found in critical condition on March 4 at The Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury, southern England
    © AFP 2018 / Ben STANSALL
    Russia Will not Recognize Skripal Probe Results Without Access to Case - Envoy to OPCW
    "I should tell you that we have not felt ourselves alone during today's session of the [OPCW] Executive Council. There were sound statements and voices from some states, such as Pakistan, India, Brazil and South Africa. There were calls for an unbiased and comprehensive investigation to find out the truth in order to understand the details of the Salisbury incident," Alexander Shulgin said at a press conference.

    He stressed that it was time for Russia and the United Kingdom to reach agreement on fully-fledged cooperation in investigation of the Salisbury incident.

    Related:

    G7 Showed Solidarity on Skripal Case Due to Failure of Probe – Russian Lawmaker
    Letter to Russian Embassy: Skripal Case Looks Like 'Smokescreen'
    Truth Lost in London Fog: Top Three Strange New Details in the Skripal Case
    US, Allies Stage Skripal Case, Syrian Chemical Attack, Russia Sanctions - Moscow
    Tags:
    provocation, Skripal case, Alexander Shulgin, United Kingdom, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Apocalyptic Scenario: Huge Sandstorm Sweeps Through Iranian City of Yazd
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse