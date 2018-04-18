Russian Embassy Concerned Over UK Scrutinizating RT's Work Amid Skripal Probe

Earlier in the day, UK media watchdog announced that it had opened seven investigations into the channel's coverage of the Skripal case.

The Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom has voiced concern that the purposeful scrutinization of RT's work in the country would affect the freedom of speech.

According to the embassy, the decision made by UK media watchdog Ofcom to probe RT's coverage, surrounding the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, amounts to pressure on the Russian-based broadcaster.

"Since the events in Salisbury, we have observed a significant increase in the number of programmes on the RT service that we consider warrant investigation as potential breaches of the Ofcom Broadcasting Code," Ofcom claimed.

In its turn, the broadcaster has responded to the move by saying that editorial approach has not changed since the events in Salisbury, adding that it was "pleased to see that Ofcom has acknowledged RT’s compliance record has been in line with other broadcasters – putting to bed any of the salacious political statements and challenges made against our channel."

Former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on March 4 on a bench at a shopping center in the UK city of Salisbury. London has immediately blamed Russia for being behind the alleged "attack" on the ex-spy, while Moscow has strongly refuted the accusations and demanded access to the case's materials, including samples of the nerve gas, which the UK believes is the so-called "Novichok" substance, which is more commonly known as A-234.

