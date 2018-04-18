Military Grade Weapons Increasingly Available to Terrorists in Europe – Report

The rise of the Daesh* terror organization and the influx of migrants from countries where the group operates into Europe are believed to the driving factors of the increase in the number of attempted and successful terrorist attacks being carried out on European soil in recent years.

Criminal groups in Europe are entering an arms race which is likely to make it easier for extremists and terrorists to gain access to military grade firearms, according to a report funded by the European Commission.

The report warns that conventional barriers to obtaining weapons in Europe’s black market have “broken down,” with criminal gangs reactivating blank-firing advanced weapons and carrying out cross-border smuggling operations to tap into the lucrative arms trade.

Most terror attacks in Europe in recent years didn’t make use of firearms, primarily because they are difficult to acquire. Instead, terrorists opted to use knives for mass stabbings, cars to mow down civilians, and improvised homemade explosives – which can be assembled from everyday materials with little technical or scientific knowledge – to target busy areas.

Improved access to firearms, potentially even automatic weapons, poses a whole new threat to Europe’s national security and could result in deadlier terror attacks. After all, the bloodiest terror attack in Europe, which occurred in Paris in 2015, utilized such firearms, in addition to explosives, leaving over 130 people dead.

“In western Europe the traditional closed character of criminal gun markets has partially eroded in recent years and we have observed an increased availability of military-grade firearms. These weapons have then also ended up in hands of terrorists,” the report’s editor, Nils Duquet, said.

The absence of armed police who are readily available to quickly counter such attacks could result in even higher death tolls if terrorists can gain access to advanced weapons, as standard police officers could potentially be outgunned.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.