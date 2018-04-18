Register
19:37 GMT +318 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Cybercrime

    Norway, Switzerland Newest Europol Cybercrime Unit Fighters

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Europol's team battling cybercrime has welcomed two new members. Norway and Switzerland were announced as the newest countries joining the agency's action taskforce, now under the leadership of the Netherlands.

    During the 18th April Board meeting of the Joint Cybercrime Action Taskforce (J-CAT), the chairmanship was handed over to Holland, after it was held by the United Kingdom and Germany.

    The enlargement of the taskforce was announced on April 18, as applications by Norway and Switzerland were approved.

    Ransomware attacks global IT systems
    © Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov
    Spanish Police Arrest Mastermind of Malware Attacks That Cost Banks $1.24Bln - Europol
    "The fight against different forms of cybercrime is amongst our top national priorities. To succeed we depend on strong international cooperation. The Joint Cybercrime Action Task Force hosted by EC3 is a solid example of such collaboration. We are happy to join the J-CAT today," Ketil Haukaas, Head of the National Criminal Investigation Service of Norway said in a statement.

    The director of the Swiss federal police, Nicoletta della Valle, said she had high hopes for the joint effort in the nations' fight against threats such as terrorism and cybercriminality

    J-CAT was launched in September 2014 and is meant to tackle cybercrime threats not only within the European Union but beyond its borders as well. It's comprised of cyber liaison officers from 13 EU Member States and non-EU partners and 15 law enforcement agencies.

    The taskforce is part of the European Cybercrime Centre that in March this year have collaborated in the investigation and subsequent arrest individuals in Romania and Italy over a banking fraud netted EUR 1 million from hundreds of customers of 2 major banking institutions.

    According to the 2017 Internet Organised Crime Threat Assessment, the list of developing and emerging cyber threats included ransomware, infected Internet of Things (IoT), data breaches, child sexual abuse online, payment fraud, and direct attacks on bank networks.

    Related:

    European Cyber Agencies Scramble to Counter WannaCry Ransomware Attack
    Beebone Botnet Disabled by International Team of Cybercrime Fighters
    IoT Security Tough Task for Developers Amid Cyber Pedophile Threat
    Tags:
    Internet of Things (IoT), data breach, cybercrime, fraud, Europol, Norway, Netherlands, Switzerland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Apocalyptic Scenario: Huge Sandstorm Sweeps Through Iranian City of Yazd
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse