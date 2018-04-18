Register
16:29 GMT +318 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A migrant sleeps next to tents installed in a street near the entrance of the reception center for migrants and refugees at porte de La Chapelle, north of Paris.

    French Republicans Call For Referendum on Curbing Migration - Party's Head

    © REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 11

    PARIS (Sputnik) - Laurent Wauquiez, the president of French center-right The Republicans party, has said that he wants to hold a referendum in order to step up measures against migration.

    The National Assembly has been discussing since Monday a draft law on asylum and immigration policies aiming at speeding up the review process for asylum claims to make it easier for the government to return migrants who fail to get asylum to their countries of origin.

    A young girl looks on as migrants and refugees wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, in northern Greece
    © AFP 2018 / SAKIS MITROLIDIS
    Slovak Politician: Migrants Should Be Helped, But Not in Our Country
    The draft bill has sparked arguments between major political fractions, with several members of Macron’s La Republique En Marche! (Republic on the Move) party characterizing the reform as "stigmatizing," a violation of human rights or simply useless. Meanwhile, parties on the right, including Marine Le Pen’s National Front, have called for stricter measures to curb migration.

    "I want a referendum to be organized … with a very simple question: do you want France to create laws that allow reducing migration to minimum?… This is an important enough debate for the French to have the right to choose," Wauqioez told RTL broadcaster on Wednesday.

    Wauquiez said that he wanted to review jus soli or birthright citizenship and that his party’s goal was to reduce migration. He noted that the bill proposed by the government did not allow for this.

    "In 2017, the first year of Emmanuel Macron, France granted 260,000 residence permits. This is a record for the last 43 years. If nothing changes during his five-year term, there will be a million migrants in our country… Migration has become an extremely difficult issue in our country, with integration problems and the rise of communalism that everybody notes, and which is linked to a simple reality: we receive too many migrants comparing to the integration capacity of our country," Wauquiez said.

    The draft law on asylum and immigration policies was presented French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb in February. Along with intensifying the deportation policy, Collomb has pledged to create better conditions for those who have the right to stay in France under a refugee status.

    READ MORE: Rampant Migrant Unemployment Threatens to Further Raise Swedish Taxes — Forecast

    Migrants stay in queue during heavy snowfall before passing Austrian-German border in Wegscheid in Austria, near Passau November 22, 2015
    © REUTERS / Michael Dalder
    'Clinically Dead': Author Warns 'Heart of Western Civilization Risks Being Colonized by Migrants'
    The bill has faced harsh criticism from a number of migrant charities, which have claimed that it would become more difficult for migrants to defend their rights and prepare their cases.

    France, as well as a number of other European states, have been significantly affected by the ongoing migration crisis. The city of Calais, located on the northern coast of France near the French side of Channel Tunnel, which connects the country with the United Kingdom, has for years been home to hundreds of migrants trying to cross the border.

    READ MORE: Let Nothing Be Wasted: French Migrants Will Reportedly Wear Ex-President's Suits

    In 2016, the migrant camp in Calais was dismantled due to the horrible living conditions there, but asylum seekers and refugees still arrive in the city and are forced to stay on French soil.

    In 2017, over 100,000 migrants and refugees applied for asylum in France, which became the highest number in the past 40 years. In January, Collomb said that around 26,000 illegal migrants were sent back in 2017, noting that forced returns had increased by 14 percent compared to previous years.

    Related:

    Rampant Migrant Unemployment Threatens to Further Raise Swedish Taxes - Forecast
    Slovak Politician: Migrants Should Be Helped, But Not in Our Country
    Swedish Students Reported to Police over 'Fact-Based' Anti-Migrant Leaflets
    Tags:
    referendum, migrants, French Republican party, Laurent Wauquiez, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Apocalyptic Scenario: Huge Sandstorm Sweeps Through Iranian City of Yazd
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse