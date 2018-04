The private data of over 80 million Facebook users was revealed to have been leaked to the Cambridge Analytica consultancy firm without their permission, which then used the info to influence the 2016 election in the United States.

The European Parliament is debating data protection and the privacy of citizens' amid the scandal surrounding Facebook and the Cambridge Analytica consultancy firm. The world's largest social network's CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg has already apologized for the massive user data leak.

