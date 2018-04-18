Russian Delegation to OPCW: Induced Coma Was Used to Manipulate Skripals' Health

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned in British Salisbury. The UK government accused Moscow of poisoning the Skripals with a nerve agent before the official investigation was conducted. Russia denied all accusations. Both victims regained consciousness in April, but their fate is being kept secret by the UK.

Russian representatives to the OPCW have expressed their opinion that former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were put into a state of induced coma in order to manipulate their health. They also believe it was used to prevent the access of Russian experts to both victims.

"British medical workers, as we believe, have put Sergei and Yulia Skripal into an induced coma state deliberately, which gave them the opportunity to collect biological material and manipulate the state of their health, even without consulting with them," the statement by the Russian delegation to the OPCW said.

