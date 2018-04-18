Register
14:56 GMT +318 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Sept. 8, 2015 file photo, a representative of the Swedish Migration Agency 'Migrationsverket', left, helps a migrant family from Syria as they arrive at the train station in Malmo, Sweden.

    Rampant Migrant Unemployment Threatens to Further Raise Swedish Taxes - Forecast

    © AP Photo / Ola Torkelsson/TT
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (115)
    0 0 0

    Sweden, which already has some of the world's highest taxes, may well see them rise further, should unemployment among the "new Swedes" remain at an equally problematic level, national economists have warned. Currently, a staggering half of all newcomers remain unemployed after eight years in Sweden.

    Sky-high unemployment among foreign-born Swedish citizens may hurt the Nordic country's economy in the long run and force its taxes to climb further upward, the National Institute of Economic Research (KI) has warned.

    As of today, half of Sweden's foreign-born residents remain unemployed after eight years in the country. For those who only have upper secondary education, it takes even longer: it took an average of 10 years for half of immigrants who arrived in Sweden in 2006 to find a job. At the same time, the general level of unemployment remains comparatively low (7.2 percent) amid a promising labor market, with only 4 percent of ethnic Swedes being unemployed. The striking difference in employment figures among Swedes and immigrants bodes ill, the National Institute of Economic Research warned.

    "It's serious that we have these differences in the longer perspective. Once you stay out of the labor market for a long time, you are forced to live off benefits, something that leaves a toll on the government finances," KI chief forecaster Ylva Hedén Westerdahl told SVT.

    Unless more immigrants enter the Swedish labor market, the Nordic nation will have to raise taxes, Hedén Westerdahl assured. She also pointed out that in Sweden's rights-based welfare system, which she called "generous," people have the right to healthcare and education. However, it is also required for people to contribute, she stressed; otherwise the laborers will have an even greater tax burden to cope with.

    READ MORE: Half of Sweden's 'New Arrivals' Reportedly 'Lack Compulsory Schooling'

    While total unemployment is slowly creeping down, the gap between the home-born and the foreign-born workers' ability to get jobs is widening. Nearly six out of ten who are currently enrolled in the Employment Service are born outside Sweden, which is a clear overrepresentation considering that the share of Swedish residents with a foreign background hovers around 25 percent.

    "We have a strong labor market with high employment levels. In parallel with this, unemployment is not dropping as fast you would expect and it has to do with the influx. We have many newcomers in the country and many of them end up unemployed during the establishment phase in the labor market," Håkan Gustavsson of the Employment Service told national broadcaster SVT. Gustavsson attributed the gap to ethnic Swedes' and above all Swedish women's extremely high employment rates compared with the rest of Europe.

    READ MORE: New Swedish Anti-Migrant Party: 'At Least' Hundreds of Thousands Will Have to Go

    To give an example of this, SVT took up a 35-year-old Kurdish woman, a single mother of five, who has now taken her first ever job as a cleaner after 16 years in Sweden and only after first undergoing a "tailor-made" education course. This spurred strong reactions on social media, with many users arguing it rather was a sad example rather than "feel-good" news.

    "This is a one odd article. A woman receives tailor-made education to clean up stairs in her area after 16 years in Sweden. What is most strange is that SVT describes it as a success story. It is not. It's sad," Edward Nordén wrote.

    ​The Swedish government has repeatedly acknowledged the problem and in an effort to boost the job applicants' qualifications urged them to learn Swedish as fast as they can.

    "Everyone who can work should work, Swedish language skills are thus key to getting on with either work or education" Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said.

    READ MORE: Slices of Norway's 'Oil Pie' Being Cut Ever Thinner By More Migrants

    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (115)

    Related:

    More Than Half a Million Foreign Citizens Entitled to Vote in Sweden
    Half of Sweden's 'New Arrivals' Reportedly 'Lack Compulsory Schooling'
    New Swedish Anti-Migrant Party: 'At Least' Hundreds of Thousands Will Have to Go
    Migrants to Put Norwegian Welfare Under Stress, Outnumber Norwegians Soon
    Slices of Norway's 'Oil Pie' Being Cut Ever Thinner By More Migrants
    Minister Says Sweden Is Full, Advises Migrants to Seek Elsewhere
    Tags:
    labor market, unemployment, immigrant labor, migrant crisis, Magdalena Andersson, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Diversity of Heritage: Lesser Known World Monuments and Historic Sites
    Diversity of Heritage: Lesser Known World Monuments and Historic Sites
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse