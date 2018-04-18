Register
14:29 GMT +318 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A Romanian female soldier adjusts her helmet before taking part in weapons training with US Marines female counterparts at the Capu Midia Surface to Air Firing Range, on the Black Sea coast in Romania, Monday, March 20, 2017

    Too Few Women in Power: Feminist Sweden Schools NATO on Gender Equality

    © AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    According to a Swedish government institution, NATO uses too many illustrations of combat vehicles and aircraft in their self-portrayal instead of attracting women with more comfortable duties, such as policy work, development and counseling.

    According to a Swedish government institution, NATO uses too many illustrations of combat vehicles and aircraft in their self-portrayal instead of attracting women with more comfortable duties, such as policy work, development and counseling.

    NATO has a "long a way to go" before it finally becomes gender equal, the Swedish Defense Research Agency (FOI) said in its evaluation.

    In June 2017, the FOI received the honorable task of reviewing and evaluating the way NATO's gender policy adopted in 2010 has been implemented. Sweden is not a NATO member, rather opting to remain non-aligned, but maintains strong ties to the organization.

    According to gender researcher Helené Lackenbauer of the FOI, NATO's failure and shortcomings in gender issues depend, among other things, on "incomplete leadership."

    "The fact that the senior management supports gender-related work, as well as that there are both a policy and a plan of action in place are important prerequisites. However, already at this level there are shortcomings with NATO for lack of clear objectives for the plan of action," Lackenbauer said in a press-release.

    ​Lackenbauer called for NATO managers to shoulder more responsibility for what is happening within their organization in order for gender work to progress.

    "It must affect pay, promotions and career opportunities, otherwise the development will not speed up," FOI stressed, calling for more women in positions of influence and power.

    READ MORE: Gender Bender? Swedish Sexual Equality 'Robot' Mocked Online

    At the same time, however, the Swedish research institute stressed that both men and women must be given the opportunity to combine professional careers with family life.

    Yet another complaint lodged by the FOI deals with NATO's employment policy and self-projection in social media.

    "Social media illustrate the organization with combat vehicles and aircraft," complained the FOI, slamming the fact that it does little to highlight the more comfortable tasks that would attract more women. "It doesn't appear that there is a wide range of services, such as policy work, counseling and program management. It makes it difficult to recruit women to higher positions, but it's also hard for women who've already been recruited to stay where they are," the FOI wrote.

    READ MORE: Game Changer: Sweden Insists on Ridding Racing Grand Prix of Lightly-Clad Girls

    Lastly, Helené Lackenbauer also raised the problem of insufficient knowledge on how to integrate the gender perspective into NATO's daily work.

    "Everything is in place, but not much is happening. It seems difficult to take it to the next level," Helené Lackenbauer stressed.

    ​For Sweden's overtly feminist government, promoting gender issues is one of its top priorities. "Sweden has the world's first feminist government, which means that gender equality is crucial to government priorities in decision-making and allocation of resources," the government's website said. To support this cause, Sweden pledged earlier this month to invest SEK 1 billion ($120 million) in global gender equality efforts over the coming years. The money is expected to be distributed via the Sida assistance organization between 2018 and 2022.

    Related:

    Gender Bender? Swedish Sexual Equality 'Robot' Mocked Online
    Game Changer: Sweden Insists on Ridding Racing Grand Prix of Lightly-Clad Girls
    Tags:
    gender equality, gender discrimination, NATO, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Diversity of Heritage: Lesser Known World Monuments and Historic Sites
    Diversity of Heritage: Lesser Known World Monuments and Historic Sites
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse