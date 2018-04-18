Register
18 April 2018
    British Prime Minister Theresa May, left, walks with European Council President Donald Tusk prior to a meeting at the Europa building in Brussels on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.

    Brexit's Your Mess, Fix the Irish Border Issue or No Deal - Donald Tusk Tells UK

    © AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    Europe
    The UK's decision on Brexit has caused the problem, and the UK will have to help solve it. It’s the most recent message by EU President Donald Tusk to Britain, while he also called for long-awaited solution to hard border issue between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

    In his April 18 report to the European Parliament, Tusk addressed the thorn in the flesh of Brexit negotiations — the unsettled issue of a hard customs border between Belfast and Dublin. Tusk's main message was plain — "without a solution, there will be no withdrawal agreement and no transition."

    With the looming deadline of June 2018 for the assessment of negotiations, Britain and its government have to establish a resolution that would appease political players in Northern Ireland and the Republic.

    The Democratic Unionist Party led by Arlene Foster, have expressed their concern with losing integral connection with London if they were to stay in the customs union, single market and the VAT area, as opposed to the rest of the UK. 

    A motorist crosses over the border from the Irish Republic into Northern Ireland near the town of Jonesborough, Northern Ireland, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017
    © AP Photo / Peter Morrison
    EU-UK Negotiations Yield Draft Deal on Transition Period, Irish Border

    While the Irish PM Leo Varadkar keeps insisting there should be no hard border "because that's what farms and business people and citizens on both sides of the border want and need."

    The Irish Revenue Commissioners estimate that 177,000 heavy goods vehicles and 208,000 light vans cross the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland every month. In 2016, the total value of export sales from Northern Ireland to Ireland was £3.4 billion. Establishment of hard border would mean tariffs on the movement of goods and services, which would inevitably harm businesses on both sides of it. 

    Currently, there are a few ways in which the return of customs checks can be avoided. One of them is outlined in the European Commission Draft Withdrawal Agreement as a special arrangement for Northern Ireland. Second is united Ireland, which would raise political unrest and would potentially threaten the Good Friday agreement. Third, it could be an agreement covering the whole of Britain, providing for some sort of customs union and commitment to regulatory alignment.

    READ MORE: Good Friday Agreement 20 Years On: Old Wounds Still Hurt & Brexit Makes It Worse

    Whatever the solution to the current stand-off, the UK needs to come up with one fast, as Donald Tusk stressed EU's desire to "use the positive momentum in these negotiations to finally settle outstanding issues."

