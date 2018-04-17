Former Romanian President Iliescu Charged With Crimes Against Humanity – Reports

CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Former Romanian President Ion Iliescu has been charged with committing crimes against humanity over a violent clampdown on protesters that demanded his resignation in 1989, local media reported on Tuesday.

On April 13, incumbent Romanian President Klaus Iohannis ordered the authorities to launch a criminal investigation into the former leadership of the country.

Iliescu was called into the Prosecutor General’s office and was informed that the criminal investigation into the "revolution" case and crimes against humanity has been launched against him. The former leader refuted the accusations, the Digi 24 broadcaster reported.

​In 1989, Iliescu supposedly suppressed protests in the Romanian capital by sending in a group of miners that attacked the opposition activists. The clashes reportedly resulted in several deaths and dozens of people being injured.