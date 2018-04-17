Register
    Commuters heading into the City of London walk in the rain across London Bridge, in front of the Shard skyscraper, in central London on June 27, 2016.

    UK Business Coming Around to Brexit

    The City of London was one of the strongest voices advocating the Britain remain in the European Union but it may be changing its tune.

    The British business community is giving increased indications that it doesn't support the holding of a second referendum on Britain's European Union membership as a senior official in the City of London has publicly stated that to do so would cause added uncertainty and damage the business climate.

    "Business likes certainty and I can't see how discussion of a second referendum helps create that certainty when the negotiations are not even concluded," said Miles Celic, the chief executive officer of TheCityUK said in a statement to the British media.

    Large UK businesses and multinational corporations were largely on the side of the Remain campaign during the June 2016 EU membership referendum and gave a largely cold reception to the result, arguing that it would cause immediate and irreversible economic damage to Britain.

    Public campaigns to hold a second referendum on the issue have been ongoing ever since the referendum itself, claiming that large sectors of the public were misled by political advertising carried out by companies like Cambridge Analytica and that the Leave campaign may have violated campaign financing rules.

    Brexit
    © REUTERS / Neil Hall
    UK MPs, Celebrities Push For New Referendum On Final Brexit Deal

    Opinion polling however has consistently failed to show large-scale support for revisiting the issue all over again. Polling in 2017 by YouGov showed that even a large proportion of Remain voters favoured leaving the EU so as to respect the outcome of the vote.

