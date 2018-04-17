Germany Carries Out Searches in Several Cities Over Right-Wing Terrorism

"Today in the morning, the Public Prosecutor General carried out searches in the apartments of four known suspects in Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein and Bremen, as well as a suspect in Thuringia on the basis of Federal Court of Justice decisions. The defendants are suspected of having founded and participating in a right-wing terrorist group," the statement read.
According to the investigation, the suspects founded a national socialist organization in early 2017, and sought to obtain weapons, ammunition and materials needed to build explosive devices.
