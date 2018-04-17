Germany Carries Out Searches in Several Cities Over Right-Wing Terrorism

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German authorities on Tuesday carried out searches in several cities in connection with suspected preparations to commit right-wing terrorist crimes, the Office of the German Public Prosecutor General said in statement.

"Today in the morning, the Public Prosecutor General carried out searches in the apartments of four known suspects in Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein and Bremen, as well as a suspect in Thuringia on the basis of Federal Court of Justice decisions. The defendants are suspected of having founded and participating in a right-wing terrorist group," the statement read.

The prosecutors added that no arrests had been made yet.

According to the investigation, the suspects founded a national socialist organization in early 2017, and sought to obtain weapons, ammunition and materials needed to build explosive devices.