Nerve Agent Used to Poison Skripals Was Delivered ‘in a Liquid Form’ – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Clean-up work is beginning in Salisbury, which was the site of the suspected nerve agent attack against former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, the UK government said on Tuesday.

Sky News television channel has reported, citing the UK's Department for the Environment that the nerve agent that was used to poison ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia was delivered “in a liquid form,” following the news of the beginning of clean-up at the site of the alleged attack.

"Clean-up work is beginning in Salisbury after the appalling nerve agent attack, to bring a small number of potentially contaminated sites back into safe use for the people of the city and its visitors," the statement of the UK Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, Public Health England, Department of Health and Social Care, and Home Office read.

The department said that a total of nine sites, three of which are in the city center, have been identified as requiring "some level of specialist cleaning."

"Today (Tuesday 17 April) a small cordoned area of London Road cemetery was the first area to be reopened to the public after extensive investigations and testing established that it was not contaminated," the statement added.

In March, Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in the UK city of Salisbury. The United Kingdom promptly accused Moscow of orchestrating the attack with what UK experts claimed was the A234 nerve agent. Russia has denied having any role in the poisoning, pointing to the lack of evidence provided by London to substantiate its accusations.