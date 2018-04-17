Nerve Agent Used to Poison Skripals Was Delivered ‘in a Liquid Form’ – Reports

Sky News television channel has reported, citing the UK's Department for the Environment that the nerve agent that was used to poison ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia was delivered “in a liquid form,” following the news of the beginning of clean-up at the site of the alleged attack.
"Clean-up work is beginning in Salisbury after the appalling nerve agent attack, to bring a small number of potentially contaminated sites back into safe use for the people of the city and its visitors," the statement of the UK Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, Public Health England, Department of Health and Social Care, and Home Office read.
READ MORE: US, Allies Stage Skripal Case, Syrian Chemical Attack, Russia Sanctions — Moscow
The department said that a total of nine sites, three of which are in the city center, have been identified as requiring "some level of specialist cleaning."
"Today (Tuesday 17 April) a small cordoned area of London Road cemetery was the first area to be reopened to the public after extensive investigations and testing established that it was not contaminated," the statement added.
All comments
Show new comments (0)