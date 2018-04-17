Swedish Students Reported to Police over 'Fact-Based' Anti-Migrant Leaflets

Despite having source references, fact-based leaflets portraying Sweden's immigration policy in a negative light, students have been reported to the security police as "racist."

Students at the Dragonskolan in the Swedish city of Umeå have taken the initiative to spread around leaflets with fact sheets about immigration. The school's principal meanwhile has deemed the action "terrible" and "racist" and reported the incident to the Security Police SÄPO, which usually deals with matters pertaining to national security, the Nyheter Idag news outlet reported.

The leaflets, which were distributed at Dragonskolan during the past week, contain six factual points with source references over recent immigration to Sweden.

Among other things, it was stated that the total cost of immigration in 2016 overshadowed that of Sweden's entire judicial system and that illegal immigrants receive dental care for a symbolic SEK 50 ($6) at taxpayers' expense.

"By 2050, it is estimated that if Sweden's immigration patterns continue at the current rate, 30 percent of the Swedish population will be Muslim, whereas Swedes will become a minority before the turn of the century," another point was made with reference to the Pew Research Center.

However, the school leadership believed that the materials were tantamount to "racist propaganda."

Principal Anna Sunde stated that the leaflets had been reported to the police, adding that even SÄPO, which usually deals with issues such as terrorism, had been notified.

"This is terrible. I saw the leaflets myself. It is absolutely unthinkable that we have this kind of propaganda at our school," Anna Sundelin told the local newspaper Västerbottens-Kuriren. She made it clear that the school had "zero tolerance" toward this sort of material and stressed that the school leadership had specifically made the news public on the Internet to prevent similar cases from ever appearing.

"Well done, these violent statistics extremists who refer to the Crime Prevention Council, Pew and Statistics Sweden, must be locked in," user Miloš Varcaković wrote sarcastically.

One of the students behind the leaflet campaign has admitted to the Fria Tider news outlet that they weren't ready to "sit still and twiddle their thumbs" watching Sweden decline. The stated goal of the brochure was to enlighten other students. According to the pupil, the brochures were distributed in the school's corridors and posted on bulletin boards. The school administration is yet to identify the students behind the fact sheets, the student said, calling the authorities' reaction "worrying."

"This is very worrying that the school chooses to contact the Security Police because some students have spread leaflets containing only facts," a Dragonskolan pupil told the Fria Tider news outlet on condition of anonymity.

Earlier this year, a student of the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH) was threatened with expulsion for writing a fact sheet on immigrant crime outside of school hours. Following media coverage, the KTH chose to back down and dismiss the disciplinary charges.

According to recent changes in the school law, a school may only invite political parties on an objective basis. "The principal may not make choices in order to rule out a particular party because of its views," the Swedish National Agency for Education wrote in its guidelines.