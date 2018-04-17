Register
14:38 GMT +317 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A police officer escorts migrants from a train at Hyllie station outside Malmo, Sweden. Picture taken November 19, 2015

    Swedish Students Reported to Police over 'Fact-Based' Anti-Migrant Leaflets

    © REUTERS / Johan Nilsson
    Europe
    Get short URL
    412

    Despite having source references, fact-based leaflets portraying Sweden's immigration policy in a negative light, students have been reported to the security police as "racist."

    Students at the Dragonskolan in the Swedish city of Umeå have taken the initiative to spread around leaflets with fact sheets about immigration. The school's principal meanwhile has deemed the action "terrible" and "racist" and reported the incident to the Security Police SÄPO, which usually deals with matters pertaining to national security, the Nyheter Idag news outlet reported.

    The leaflets, which were distributed at Dragonskolan during the past week, contain six factual points with source references over recent immigration to Sweden.

    Among other things, it was stated that the total cost of immigration in 2016 overshadowed that of Sweden's entire judicial system and that illegal immigrants receive dental care for a symbolic SEK 50 ($6) at taxpayers' expense.

    "By 2050, it is estimated that if Sweden's immigration patterns continue at the current rate, 30 percent of the Swedish population will be Muslim, whereas Swedes will become a minority before the turn of the century," another point was made with reference to the Pew Research Center.

    However, the school leadership believed that the materials were tantamount to "racist propaganda."

    READ MORE: Swedish School Bans Homework, Tests to Ease Stress, Help Foreign-Born Pupils

    Principal Anna Sunde stated that the leaflets had been reported to the police, adding that even SÄPO, which usually deals with issues such as terrorism, had been notified.

    "This is terrible. I saw the leaflets myself. It is absolutely unthinkable that we have this kind of propaganda at our school," Anna Sundelin told the local newspaper Västerbottens-Kuriren. She made it clear that the school had "zero tolerance" toward this sort of material and stressed that the school leadership had specifically made the news public on the Internet to prevent similar cases from ever appearing.

    "Well done, these violent statistics extremists who refer to the Crime Prevention Council, Pew and Statistics Sweden, must be locked in," user Miloš Varcaković wrote sarcastically.

    READ MORE: 'Good Advice on Gang Rape': Danish Comedy Sketch Lampoons Sweden

    One of the students behind the leaflet campaign has admitted to the Fria Tider news outlet that they weren't ready to "sit still and twiddle their thumbs" watching Sweden decline. The stated goal of the brochure was to enlighten other students. According to the pupil, the brochures were distributed in the school's corridors and posted on bulletin boards. The school administration is yet to identify the students behind the fact sheets, the student said, calling the authorities' reaction "worrying."

    "This is very worrying that the school chooses to contact the Security Police because some students have spread leaflets containing only facts," a Dragonskolan pupil told the Fria Tider news outlet on condition of anonymity.

    READ MORE: New Swedish Anti-Migrant Party: 'At Least' Hundreds of Thousands Will Have to Go

    Earlier this year, a student of the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH) was threatened with expulsion for writing a fact sheet on immigrant crime outside of school hours. Following media coverage, the KTH chose to back down and dismiss the disciplinary charges.

    According to recent changes in the school law, a school may only invite political parties on an objective basis. "The principal may not make choices in order to rule out a particular party because of its views," the Swedish National Agency for Education wrote in its guidelines.

    Related:

    Swedish School Bans Homework, Tests to Ease Stress, Help Foreign-Born Pupils
    'Good Advice on Gang Rape': Danish Comedy Sketch Lampoons Sweden
    New Swedish Anti-Migrant Party: 'At Least' Hundreds of Thousands Will Have to Go
    Swedish Library Outlaws Factual Book on Migration, Offers Hitler's Mein Kampf
    Tags:
    immigration, migrant crisis, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Возложение цветов к статуям лидеров КНДР Ким Ир Сена и Ким Чен Ира в Пхеньяне
    'Day of Sun': North Korea Celebrates Anniversary of Founder's Birth
    Made in USA
    Made in USSR
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse