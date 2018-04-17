Register
    A sign of Salisbury District Hospital where former Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia are treated

    G7 Showed Solidarity on Skripal Case Due to Failure of Probe – Russian Lawmaker

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The call of the foreign ministers of the G7 group on Russia to provide answers related to the so-called Skripal case is a demonstration of "solidarity" as the investigation into the incident is falling apart, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    "This action is nothing more than a banal demonstration of solidarity as the so-called 'evidence' of the UK side is falling apart right before our eyes," Kosachev said.

    According to the senior lawmaker, all answers that the UK side has not allegedly received were conclusively provided by the Russian side and are available both to the G7 leaders and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

    On Monday, the G7 Foreign Ministers issued a statement calling on Russia “to urgently address all questions related to the incident in Salisbury.” The G7 nations also backed the United Kingdom’s assessment that Russia was responsible for the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with a nerve agent in Salisbury, England.

    Investigators in protective clothing remove a van from an address in Winterslow, Wiltshire, as part of their investigation into the nerve-agent poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, in England, Monday, March 12, 2018
    © AP Photo / Andrew Matthews/PA
    Truth Lost in London Fog: Top Three Strange New Details in the Skripal Case
    Sergei Skripal, former Russian GRU colonel, and his daughter Yulia, were reportedly poisoned by a nerve agent last month in the city of Salisbury, England.

    The United Kingdom has immediately blamed Russia for the attack on the Skripals and claimed that the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok was used in the poisoning.

    READ MORE: Letter to Russian Embassy: Skripal Case Looks Like 'Smokescreen'

    Russia has denied any role in the poisoning, pointing to the lack of evidence provided by London to substantiate its accusations, and sought samples of the chemical substance used.

    Moreover, Russia has offered to participate in a joint investigation as per international law, but has been rejected.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the BBC over the weekend that a Swiss laboratory contracted by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) had detected the presence of another nerve agent, BZ, in a sample from the United Kingdom. Lavrov claimed that BZ was developed by the United States in the 1950s.

