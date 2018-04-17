G7 Showed Solidarity on Skripal Case Due to Failure of Probe – Russian Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The call of the foreign ministers of the G7 group on Russia to provide answers related to the so-called Skripal case is a demonstration of "solidarity" as the investigation into the incident is falling apart, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"This action is nothing more than a banal demonstration of solidarity as the so-called 'evidence' of the UK side is falling apart right before our eyes," Kosachev said.

According to the senior lawmaker, all answers that the UK side has not allegedly received were conclusively provided by the Russian side and are available both to the G7 leaders and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

On Monday, the G7 Foreign Ministers issued a statement calling on Russia “to urgently address all questions related to the incident in Salisbury.” The G7 nations also backed the United Kingdom’s assessment that Russia was responsible for the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with a nerve agent in Salisbury, England.