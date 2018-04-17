G7 Showed Solidarity on Skripal Case Due to Failure of Probe – Russian Lawmaker

"This action is nothing more than a banal demonstration of solidarity as the so-called 'evidence' of the UK side is falling apart right before our eyes," Kosachev said.
According to the senior lawmaker, all answers that the UK side has not allegedly received were conclusively provided by the Russian side and are available both to the G7 leaders and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).
On Monday, the G7 Foreign Ministers issued a statement calling on Russia “to urgently address all questions related to the incident in Salisbury.” The G7 nations also backed the United Kingdom’s assessment that Russia was responsible for the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with a nerve agent in Salisbury, England.
The United Kingdom has immediately blamed Russia for the attack on the Skripals and claimed that the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok was used in the poisoning.
Russia has denied any role in the poisoning, pointing to the lack of evidence provided by London to substantiate its accusations, and sought samples of the chemical substance used.
Moreover, Russia has offered to participate in a joint investigation as per international law, but has been rejected.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the BBC over the weekend that a Swiss laboratory contracted by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) had detected the presence of another nerve agent, BZ, in a sample from the United Kingdom. Lavrov claimed that BZ was developed by the United States in the 1950s.
