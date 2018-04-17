UK Cyber Security Centre Warns Companies Against Using China's ZTE Equipment

"NCSC assess that the national security risks arising from the use of ZTE equipment or services within the context of the existing UK telecommunications infrastructure cannot be mitigated," NCSC Technical Director Ian Levy said as quoted in a press release.
Moreover, Levy stated in a letter seen by the Financial Times that possible usage of ZTE equipment would result in substantial negative consequences for UK security.
Earlier in the day, US Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said that the United States cut off exports from China’s Zhongxing Telecommunications Equipment Corporation for the next seven years in response to violations of sanctions against North Korea and Iran.
