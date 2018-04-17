UK Cyber Security Centre Warns Companies Against Using China's ZTE Equipment

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) warned Monday the UK telecommunications sector against using Chinese state-owned Zhongxing Telecommunications Equipment (ZTE) company’s equipment and services, citing security risks.

"NCSC assess that the national security risks arising from the use of ZTE equipment or services within the context of the existing UK telecommunications infrastructure cannot be mitigated," NCSC Technical Director Ian Levy said as quoted in a press release.

Moreover, Levy stated in a letter seen by the Financial Times that possible usage of ZTE equipment would result in substantial negative consequences for UK security.

"[Use of ZTE services would have a] long term negative effect on the security of the UK … The UK telecommunications network already contains a significant amount of equipment supplied by Huawei , also a Chinese equipment manufacturer. Adding in new equipment and services from another Chinese supplier would render our existing mitigations ineffective," Levy said as quoted by FT.

Earlier in the day, US Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said that the United States cut off exports from China’s Zhongxing Telecommunications Equipment Corporation for the next seven years in response to violations of sanctions against North Korea and Iran.