France Proves Military Power by Launching Attack on Syria – Prime Minister

"By its force and its strikes France confirmed the status of a military power. Our armies, with our allies, have intervened with speed and efficiency," French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told the parliament.
The prime minister thanked French troops which conducted the attack "in cool blood and with exceptional expertise."
Par sa force et sa profondeur de frappe, la France a confirmé son statut de puissance politique et militaire. Ses armées, avec nos alliés, sont intervenues avec rapidité et efficacité. pic.twitter.com/YvW7f9Lssw— Edouard Philippe (@EPhilippePM) April 16, 2018
According to French President Emmanuel Macron, the Western attack hit three facilities involved in development and production of chemical weapons, which had been disclosed "several months ago." The first facility was attacked by London and Washington, while the United States and France targeted the second and the third facilities respectively, Macron said.
Meanwhile, the Russian General Staff said that Russian air defense systems in Syria did not record the announced strikes from France, but registered all missiles from the United States and the United Kingdom.
