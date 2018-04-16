Register
20:26 GMT +316 April 2018
    Foreign and Commonwealth Office

    CHOGM Meets in London as Britain Seeks Post-Europe Trade

    The Commonwealth figures heavily in the so-called “Hard Brexiteers’” vision for Britain’s trading policy outside of the European Union.

    The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting has been launched in the British capital London amid tight security and high hopes among the political class supportive of the UK's exit from Europe that the successor organization to the British Empire will provide alternative source of economic growth and trading activity to the European Union.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May's stated agenda for Britain's exit from the EU is to leave all of the bloc's economic, political and legal institutions, including the Single Market, the European Court of Justice and the Customs Union which currently governs the country's international trade policy.

    Withdrawing from the Customs Union would enable Britain to strike its own independent trade deals with other countries outside of Europe. British government officials spent much of the last year touring Commonwealth countries such as Australia and New Zealand as well as former imperial dominions including Gulf Cooperation Council states seeking to drum up the possibilities of expanded trade.

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks to Prime Minister David Cameron during a reception in Buckingham Palace to mark the the Queen's 90th Birthday, in London, Britain May 10, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Paul Hackett
    Has the Commonwealth Started Mulling a Successor to 91-Year-Old Queen?

    The prospects of Britain filling the gap in trade left by Europe has come under criticism by both experts and opposition parties who argue that the remoteness of countries like Australia from the UK preclude a trading relationship on the level that currently exists with Europe.

    government ministers, EU single market, multilateral, summit, Commonwealth of Nations, European Court of Justice, Customs Union, Theresa May, Australia, United Kingdom, New Zealand
