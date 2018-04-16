Some 20 Women, 30 Children Left Finland for Daesh-Controlled Territories in 2017

HELSINKI (Sputnik) - About 20 women and 30 children left Finland for territories controlled by the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) last year, the Finnish Internal Affairs Ministry said on Monday.

"Around 20 women of age and around 30 children left Finland in 2017 for the territories controlled by the IS. It is estimated that around ten children will be born on IS* territory to the parents who have ties with Finland. Some of them may also pose a security threat," the ministry’s statement said.

According to Finland’s police, over 80 people, not counting children, have left Finland for Daesh-controlled territories since 2012.

In 2017, Finnish security forces traced around 100 crimes related to extremism, the police said, adding that the number of potential terrorists amounted to around 300 people.

READ MORE: 4th Gen Muslims in Germany Don't Feel at Home, Prone to Radicalization – Prof.

Daesh militants have strongholds in Syria and Iraq, and also have regional affiliates in the Middle East and North Africa. The group is notorious for its brutality and many human rights violations, as well as for recruiting militants, commonly young people, from all over the world via social networks.

*Daesh (Islamic state/ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia