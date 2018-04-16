Number of Births Outside Marriage on Rise in EU, France Tops List - Eurostat

According to Eurostat, more than 5.1 million babies were born in the European Union in 2016.
"With six in every ten babies born to unmarried parents, France had the largest proportion (59.7%) of live births outside marriage in the EU in 2016. France was closely followed by Bulgaria and Slovenia (both 58.6%). More than half of births also occurred outside marriage in Estonia (56.1%), Sweden (54.9%), Denmark (54.0%), Portugal (52.8%) and the Netherlands (50.4%)," the statement read.
According to the statement, fewer than 1 in 10 babies were born to unmarried parents in Greece.
The proportion of babies born out of wedlock amounted to a quarter or less in Croatia, Cyprus and Poland, and accounted for under a third in Lithuania, Italy, Romania and Malta.
Eurostat noted that the number of such births had soared in Mediterranean countries. In particular, it has increased eightfold in Cyprus (from 2.3 percent in 2000 to 19.1 percent in 2016), tripled in Malta (from 10.6 percent to 31.8 percent) and Italy (from 9.7 percent to 28.0 percent), while more than doubled in Spain, Greece and Portugal.
