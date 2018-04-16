Register
    British Prime Minister Theresa May

    UK PM May: We Acted in Syria Over National Interest, Not Just Following Trump

    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    520

    Theresa May has set out her justification at the House of Commons for joining the US and France in launching military airstrikes in Syria on April 14, without parliament's approval.

    The UK PM blamed the "Syrian regime" for an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria's Douma. 

    "We are clear about who is responsible. A significant body of information including intelligence indicates the Syrian regime is responsible for this latest attack," May told the MPs.  

    "When the Cabinet met on Thursday we considered the advice of the attorney general. Based on this advice we agreed it wasn't just morally right but also legally right to take military action together with our closest allies to alleviate further humanitarian suffering."

    "The Syrian regime has reportedly being attempting to conceal the evidence by searching evacuees from Douma to ensure samples are not being smuggled from this area, and a wider operation to conceal the facts of the attack is underway, supported by the Russians," May told the parliament.    

    Jeremy Corbyn, responding to May's statement, called on the PM to publish the advice by the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres approving the action, in full.

    Not About Regime Change

    The attack according to Mrs. May was not about intervening in Syrian civil war.

    "It was not about regime change. It was about a limited, targeted and effective strike that sought to alleviate the humanitarian suffering of the Syrian people by degrading the Syrian regime's chemical  weapons capability and deterring their use," she said.

    Not Just Followers

    The British PM told members of the parliament that Britain acted "in Syria in our national interest, not just following US President."

    "We have not done this because President Trump asked us to, we have done it because we believed it was the right thing to do, and we are not alone. There is broad-based international support for the action we have taken."   

    Jeremy Corbyn called May's decision to authorize military action "legally questionable." 

    A number of MPs have earlier criticized the PM for avoiding parliamentary debate prior to engaging the country in a military attack abroad.

    Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

    © Sputnik .
    UK PM Theresa May Speaks in Parliament After Missile Strike on Syria

     

    READ MORE: Syria Strikes 'Right Thing to Do': UK PM May-Parliament Heated Face Off

    Britain joined its allies — the US and France — in launching missile strikes in Syria on April 14 in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack in Douma. The attack has been criticized for hampering the efforts of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to conduct investigations on the ground. 

    According to Theresa May, who gave a statement on Syria after the airstrikes launch, "a significant body of information including intelligence indicates the Syrian regime is responsible for this latest attack."

    In an interview with the BBC, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov questioned the Western leaders' sources of information on Syria:

    "I can't be impolite in regard to the heads of other countries, but you're citing leaders of the US, the UK and France. Speaking frankly, all proofs that they're referring to, based on media and social networks," Mr. Lavrov said.    

    Historical Precedent

    There is no legal requirement for the commander in chief — Theresa May — to receive parliamentary approval to authorize military action. However, numerous precedents in the past set a pattern of British leaders holding a House of Commons debate prior to engaging UK forces in military operations. 

    In 2003, the Parliament was asked to approve military deployment in Iraq, following the motion led by then PM Tony Blair. The motion was carried by 412 votes to 149.

    In 2011, the House of Commons voted by 557 to 13 to support the government motion for the use of force against the Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

    In 2013, then Prime Minister David Cameron called for military response in Syria followed a suspected chemical weapons attack on 21 August. He lost the motion by 285-272, which ruled out joining US-led strikes.

    In 2015, British MPs voted to authorize UK's participation in airstrikes against Daesh militants in Syria. The vote saw 397 to 223 politicians in favor of military action.

