Greek Protestors Try to Demolish Harry Truman Statue in Athens (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Greek protesters have clashed with police who used tear gas to disperse the crowd, according to Reuters.

A group of Greek communist party supporters has attempted to take down a statue of former US president Harry Truman in central Athens during a protest against air strikes on Syria by the US, the UK and France on April 14.

At least three protesters were reportedly injured.

Several hundred communist party supporters joined the rally.

On April, 14, the US, the UK and France launched rocket attacks on Syrian government facilities which they believe are used to produce chemical weapons. From 3:42 a.m. to 5:10 a.m. Moscow time they released over 100 missiles on Syria, most of which were shot down by Syrian air defenses.