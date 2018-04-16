Register
09:14 GMT +316 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Crew members of Norwegian minesweeper Otra salute after a briefing of NATO Allied Maritime Command Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Commodore Arian Minderhoud, right, of the Royal Netherlands Navy before setting sail together in a convoy of five ships of Norway, Belgium, the Netherlands and Estonia from Kiel, Germany, Tuesday, April 22, 2014 (photo used for illustration purpose)

    Norway to Host Largest NATO War Games in Years

    © AP Photo / Gero Breloer
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 02

    The Trident Juncture NATO drill, of the highest caliber ever held in Norway, is expected to leave a mark on the nation's everyday life. In the course of four months, over a hundred Norwegian municipalities will experience a marked increase in traffic and noise, spurring the authorities into taking unparalleled preparatory action.

    In total, the drill will feature 35,000 NATO soldiers from numerous member states will gather in Norway, ranking among some of the most extensive exercises held in the Scandinavian country in years, affecting tens of thousands of ordinary Norwegians, national broadcaster NRK reported.

    While the Trident Juncture drill itself, whose stated goal is to bolster cooperation within NATO and with so far still non-aligned partner states, is expected to take place from October 25 to November 7, a large-scale presence of NATO forces will be felt in large swaths of Norway for a period of several months.

    In total, over a hundred municipalities across the country will be affected by increased traffic and noise in connection with the extended traffic exercise. The Trøndelag, Møre og Romsdal, Oppland and Hedmark counties will be most affected, but the military will be visibly active in much of the country for a period spanning from August to December.

    READ MORE: NATO Puts the Lid on 'Enemy Incident' With Erdogan During War Games in Norway

    According to Lieutenant Colonel Ivar Moen, chief information officer at the Norwegian Armed Forces Headquarters, the drill will stretch over a vast territory stretching over 1,000 kilometers from north to south.

    "There will be aircraft activity from Bodø [in the north] to Fredrikstad [in the south], Moen said, adding that the northernmost counties of Troms and Finnmark will remain the only ones not affected by the drill.

    The Norwegian Directorate for Civil Protection (DSB) warned that traffic problems due to extensive movement of personnel and material through the country are likely to occur, urging fellow Norwegians to "take one for the team."

    "The drill will show our ability to welcome NATO. And neither our own defense nor NATO itself can cope without civil society support. So we talk about close interaction between public Norway, private Norway and volunteer Norway. This would also say something about our common ability to cope with serious crimes should something serious happen," DSB deputy director Per-Kristen Brekke told NRK.

    READ MORE: Snow Alert: Norwegian Soldiers Go Astray, End Up in Finnish Fells

    Lieutenant Colonel Moen pledged that the Norwegian public would be given relevant information on the exercises both in advance and on an ongoing basis via radio broadcasts and military websites. Additionally civilian authorities such as the police and traffic agencies will be forwarding information from the military sources to the population.

    "The reason we are giving such early notice is to prepare and motivate the public to welcome our allies. There will be many things to consider for us, so we want to be as well prepared as possible. Then we'll be able to concentrate on the exercise," Moen explained.

    ​Norway will become the primary host of the Trident Juncture drill, with smaller offshoot exercises held in Finland, Sweden (both currently non-aligned) and not least Iceland. NATO carries out a major exercise of this kind every three years, with the most recent taking place in Portugal, Spain and Italy in 2015.

    Related:

    NATO Puts the Lid on 'Enemy Incident' With Erdogan During War Games in Norway
    Snow Alert: Norwegian Soldiers Go Astray, End Up in Finnish Fells
    Tags:
    joint exercises, war games, drills, Trident Juncture, NATO, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Siberia-Style Spring: Mass Hill Descent in Bikini Hits Record
    Siberia-Style Spring: Mass Hill Descent in Bikini Hits Record
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse