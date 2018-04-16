UK MPs, Celebrities Push For New Referendum On Final Brexit Deal

Register
    The new People’s Vote campaign has been launched in the UK, pushing for a separate referendum to ratify or reject the final Brexit deal.

    The People's Vote campaign is spearheaded by UK lawmakers of various parties, as well as celebrities and business leaders, British media report.

    The campaign was launched during a rally in northern London which reportedly saw over a thousand people in attendance, Reuters reports.

    "It's a vote to ratify the final deal, which is different to the initial thoughts of people when they bought this product," Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran, one of the speakers, told reporters afterward.

    The EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, right, welcomes British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn for a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels, Thursday July 13, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Olivier Hoslet
    Corbyn’s Brexit Position Takes Fire From Fellow Front-Bencher
    According to the BBC, the idea of the campaign is to unite anti-Brexit movements. The organizers suggest that the 2016 referendum on Brexit should not be taken as final.

    In the meantime, both the Conservative and Labour  parties have ruled out a second referendum. Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas told attendees of the rally that Brexit was "not inevitable," adding that they will fight in Parliament for a second vote.

    "We'll do everything we can in Parliament for a people's vote. This issue is far too important to leave to the politicians."

