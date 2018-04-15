About 36% Britons Support, 40% Oppose Western Strikes on Syria - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Some 40 percent of UK citizens oppose the recent strikes conducted by the three Western nations — the United States, France and the United Kingdom — on Syria, a fresh survey revealed on Sunday.

On Saturday morning, the United States, the United Kingdom and France launched missile strikes on a number of targets in Syria in response to the alleged chemical incident in the Damascus' suburb of Duma. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, over 100 cruise and air-to-surface missiles were launched, most of which were shot down by the Syrian air defense systems.

According to the Survation poll conducted for Mail on Sunday, 36 percent of Britons supported the attacks, while 24 percent of respondents were undecided.

At the same time 54 percent of those surveyed said that UK Prime Minister Theresa May should have held a parliamentary debate and vote before intervening militarily in Syria, while 30 percent of respondents said that it was not necessary, according to the survey.

The survey was conducted on April 14 among 2,060 adult Britons.

An earlier poll by BMG Research showed that 46 percent of UK people support the strikes, while 27 percent oppose the attack.