Macron Says He Told Putin Russia "Complicit" in "Syrian Chemical Weapons' Use"

The French president said on Sunday that Paris had convinced the US administration to "stay in Syria long term."

Macron said on Sunday that the operation against Syria was "legitimate" and conducted within the international community framework. He went on to say that all the missiles launched by French jets as part of the joint strike against Syrian facilities reached all targets. At the same time, Maron said that Paris hasn't declared a war on Damascus, despite the participation in anti-Syrian strikes.

Commenting further on the issue, Macron said that the Western strikes had split Turks from Russia in Syria, as Ankara has approved the attack. The French president also said he had told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Moscow is complicit in the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria. however, he said that Paris considers a dialogue with Russia, Turkey, and Iran on Syria to be a necessary part of the settlement.

France was one of the three countries along with the US and the UK on Friday in response to the alleged chemical incident in the city of Douma that occurred. The Western states have accused forces of Assad of an attack with the use of chemical weapons in Duma. The Syrian leadership denied any involvement in the attack and invited the experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to investigate the reports.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the three countries fired over 100 cruise and air-to-surface missiles, most of which were shot down by the Syrian air defense. According to Damascus, which has repeatedly said it had eliminated its chemical weapons stockpiles, the attack damaged Syrian infrastructure and left three civilians injured.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Saturday that the strikes had been carried out in violation of norms and principles of the international law.