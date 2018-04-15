'Love for Motherland Not Crime': Protesters in Germany Demand Border Closure

On Saturday afternoon, around 1,500 people descended to the center of Cottbus to protest against a refugee policy of the German government and demand a closure of the border.
The demonstrators carried banners with slogans saying, "Our Country, Our Rules" or "Love for Motherland Not Crime."
READ MORE: WATCH German Police Prevent Dozens of Migrants With Machetes From Fighting
A silent counter-protest, arranged by the organization "Cottbuser Aufbruch," opposed the anti-migrant demonstrators by donating money to an integration project for every meter covered by the demonstration train. According to one of the counter-protest's organizers, Lothar Judith, they managed to raise 1,979 euros for the integration of refugees in Germany.
