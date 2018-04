During last week's election, Orban’s ruling coalition, consisting of the conservative Fidesz party and Christian Democratic People's Party (KDNP), won 49.6 percent of votes.

Tens of thousands of Hungarians have taken to the streets of Budapest on Saturday in order to protest the landslide victory of Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The organizers of the protest blamed the allegedly unfair election system for his victory as Orban had won a third straight term in power in last week's election.

According to media reports, the protest was among the biggest in Hungary in recent years.