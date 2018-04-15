Register
17:16 GMT +3
15 April 2018
    Damascus is seen as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the capital early Saturday, April 14, 2018

    French Lower House of Parliament to Discuss Syrian Strike on Monday

    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Topic:
    US, UK, France Strike Syria With Over 100 Missiles in Response to Alleged Chemical Attack (40)
    PARIS (Sputnik) - A debate will be held in the lower house of the French parliament on Monday to discuss the recent attack on Syria, head of the chamber Francois de Rugy said Sunday.

    "This morning, I reiterated to the [French] prime minister [Edouard Philippe] my support for the French intervention in Syria, which was targeted, time-limited and coordinated with our allies … After the briefing with the prime minister, as I wanted, a debate will be held at the National Assembly on Monday," de Rugy wrote on Twitter.

    Earlier in the day, Philippe held a meeting with the two houses’ speakers, de Rugy and Gerard Larcher, as well as heads of parliament committees.

    "Following the operations against Syrian chemical capabilities, I met today with the heads of the Senate and the National Assembly, the chairpersons of the committees and heads of the parliamentary groups," Philippe wrote on Twitter.

    According to the Syrian authorities, the Western coalition fired over 100 missiles on the Syrian targets, however, part of the missiles had been intercepted by the Syrian air defense. No people were killed, but at least three sustained injuries as a result of the strikes.

    READ MORE: Strike on Syria Not Aiming to Break Russia Strategic Plans in Country — UK

    United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya are seen before the United Nations Security Council meeting on Syria at the U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., April 13, 2018
    © REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz
    UN Security Council Fails to Adopt Russia-Drafted Resolution Condemning Western Attack on Syria
    Early on Saturday, US President Donald Trump announced the military action in Syria in response to the alleged chemical weapons attack in the city of Duma in the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta. As a result, Washington and its allies – France and the United Kingdom — fired missiles on the Syrian facilities, which they claimed were linked with chemical weapons production.

    READ MORE: US Conducted Missile Strike Against Syria Regardless of Its Own Laws — Moscow

    Russia condemned the military action by the Western states in Syria as an act of aggression against a sovereign state. Damascus, in its turn, said that the West's attack would only unite the Syrians in their fight against terrorism.

    Topic:
    US, UK, France Strike Syria With Over 100 Missiles in Response to Alleged Chemical Attack (40)

    Tags:
    strikes, parliament, Edouard Philippe, Syria, France
