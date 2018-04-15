French Lower House of Parliament to Discuss Syrian Strike on Monday

"This morning, I reiterated to the [French] prime minister [Edouard Philippe] my support for the French intervention in Syria, which was targeted, time-limited and coordinated with our allies … After the briefing with the prime minister, as I wanted, a debate will be held at the National Assembly on Monday," de Rugy wrote on Twitter.
— François de Rugy (@FdeRugy) April 15, 2018
Earlier in the day, Philippe held a meeting with the two houses’ speakers, de Rugy and Gerard Larcher, as well as heads of parliament committees.
"Following the operations against Syrian chemical capabilities, I met today with the heads of the Senate and the National Assembly, the chairpersons of the committees and heads of the parliamentary groups," Philippe wrote on Twitter.
— Edouard Philippe (@EPhilippePM) April 15, 2018
According to the Syrian authorities, the Western coalition fired over 100 missiles on the Syrian targets, however, part of the missiles had been intercepted by the Syrian air defense. No people were killed, but at least three sustained injuries as a result of the strikes.
Russia condemned the military action by the Western states in Syria as an act of aggression against a sovereign state. Damascus, in its turn, said that the West's attack would only unite the Syrians in their fight against terrorism.
