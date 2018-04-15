French Lower House of Parliament to Discuss Syrian Strike on Monday

PARIS (Sputnik) - A debate will be held in the lower house of the French parliament on Monday to discuss the recent attack on Syria, head of the chamber Francois de Rugy said Sunday.

"This morning, I reiterated to the [French] prime minister [Edouard Philippe] my support for the French intervention in Syria, which was targeted, time-limited and coordinated with our allies … After the briefing with the prime minister, as I wanted, a debate will be held at the National Assembly on Monday," de Rugy wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Philippe held a meeting with the two houses’ speakers, de Rugy and Gerard Larcher, as well as heads of parliament committees.

"Following the operations against Syrian chemical capabilities, I met today with the heads of the Senate and the National Assembly, the chairpersons of the committees and heads of the parliamentary groups," Philippe wrote on Twitter.

According to the Syrian authorities, the Western coalition fired over 100 missiles on the Syrian targets, however, part of the missiles had been intercepted by the Syrian air defense. No people were killed, but at least three sustained injuries as a result of the strikes.

Early on Saturday, US President Donald Trump announced the military action in Syria in response to the alleged chemical weapons attack in the city of Duma in the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta. As a result, Washington and its allies – France and the United Kingdom — fired missiles on the Syrian facilities, which they claimed were linked with chemical weapons production.

Russia condemned the military action by the Western states in Syria as an act of aggression against a sovereign state. Damascus, in its turn, said that the West's attack would only unite the Syrians in their fight against terrorism.