Less Than Half of Britons Back May's Actions Regarding Salisbury Incident - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Almost half of UK residents (46 percent) approve the steps taken by the country's Prime Minister Theresa May amid the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal, a poll showed on Sunday.

According to the BMG Research poll for The Independent newspaper, 27 percent of respondents were not satisfied with May's response.

The poll was conducted on April 10-13 among 1,562 respondents.

Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on March 4 on a bench at a shopping center in the UK city of Salisbury. London accused Moscow of orchestrating the poisoning of the former intelligence officer with the A234 nerve agent. Russia refuted the allegations.

Soon after the incident, London announced the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomatic workers. Over 25 countries have since expelled Russian diplomats "in solidarity" with London.