Register
00:18 GMT +315 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    German Justice Minister Heiko Maas

    Germany to Use All Means to Resolve Issue of Syria's Chemical Weapons

    © REUTERS / Stefanie Loos
    Europe
    Get short URL
    527

    BERLIN (Sputnik) - Germany will use all means, all diplomatic ways to resolve the issue of controlled destruction of the chemical weapons allegedly remaining in Syria, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Saturday.

    "The events in Duma showed how necessary for the United Nations and the OPCW [the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons] to conduct the controlled destruction of the chemical weapons remaining in Syria. The federal government will use all means, all available diplomatic ways to move this process forward," Maas told reporters in Berlin.

    The French, center, the German, left, and the EU flag, right, fly in front of the German parliament (File)
    © AP Photo / Michael Kappeler/dpa
    Germany, France to Initiate New Format of Talks on Syrian Settlement - Berlin
    The Western states have accused forces of President Bashar Assad of an attack with the use of chemicals in the Syrian town of Duma. The Syrian leadership, in its turn, denied any involvement in the attack, and invited the experts from the OPCW to investigate into the reports.

    Earlier on Saturday, the OPCW press service said that the organization's mission had arrived in Damascus. A Syrian government source told Russian reporters that OPCW experts were planning to start their activities in the Syrian area of Eastern Ghouta, where a chemical attack allegedly took place, on Sunday.

    Last night, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States launched strikes on a number of targets in Syria in response to the alleged chemical attack in Duma. They released over 100 missiles in Syria, most of which were shot down by Syrian air defense. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Saturday that the strikes had been carried out in violation of norms and principles of the international law.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry said reports about alleged gas attack in Duma were spread to justify foreign interference. The General Staff of Russia's Armed Forces said it warned about a planned provocation in Eastern Ghouta as early as on March 13.

    Related:

    Germany Welcomes Missile Strikes on Syria as 'Necessary, Appropriate'
    'We Don't Want Jihadists in Germany' - AfD Bavaria Chairman
    From Legal EU Resident to Outlaw in Turkey: More Syrians Flee Germany–Report
    Germany’s State Stands for Headscarf Ban for Children Amid Nationwide Debates
    Tags:
    chemical weapons, UN’s Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Heiko Maas, Syria, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    US-Led Overnight Missile Strikes Against Syria
    US-Led Overnight Missile Attack on Syria in Pictures
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse