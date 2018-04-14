Register
14:43 GMT +314 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Protesters burn an American flag outside the U.S. Embassy in Athens, Friday, April 13, 2018, during a rally against possible western military intervention in Syria

    'US, NATO, Hands Off Syria': Protesters Burn US Flag Near Embassy in Athens

    © AP Photo / Thanasis Stavrakis
    Europe
    Get short URL
    290

    The global community has been on edge for the past few days after US President Donald Trump tweeted that the US would launch an attack on Syria sometime soon. The message has prompted large-scale pacifist protests across the world – in the US itself, the UK and Greece, to name a few.

    Multiple airstrikes on Syria, however, took place, right under the cover of night on Saturday.

    Anti-war demonstrations swept across Athens on Friday evening with protesters burning down a US flag near the American Embassy, Greek media reported.

    The main rallying cry in the several-thousand-strong demonstration was the following: "Greece must not be involved in a potential US operation in Syria," the newspaper To Proto Thema reported.

    President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018
    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    Illegal, Reckless or Blessed, Morally Justified? US Congress Split Over Attacks on Syria

    Protesters came up to the US Embassy chanting, "The only enemy is imperialism." Near the building they unfurled posters reading "US, NATO, hands off Syria," "Yankees, go home" and "Down with NATO and its bases," the Greek weekly noted. 

    Separate demonstrations in downtown Athens were staged by the Communist Party of Greece and extra-parliamentary left-wingers, as well as organizations that had complained about the communists staging their protest independently.

    READ MORE: Assad: US-Led Attack Came as West Realized It Lost Control in Conflict

    "I regret to say that a pervasive imperialist war is more and more likely to be waged. The Greek government shoulders a huge responsibility to our people," Dimitris Koutsoumpas, the general secretary of the Communist Party of Greece said, as reported by the press service.

    According to him, the Greek authorities must not allow Americans and other NATO members to set up military bases on Greek territory, which, to top it all off, also appears to be a military target.

    Extra-parliamentary parties, including National Unity and ANTARSYA (literally: The Front of the Greek Anticapitalist Left) stated that at this critical moment, Greece and Cyprus have no reasons to partake and support the military ambitions of the West, which jeopardize Greece’s national interests, as well as peace and safety in the region.

    "The US and its allies are getting ready with putting the Eastern Mediterranean regions and the Middle East on fire. We demand that the Greek territory, the country’s sea and air space be not used in the US’ interests. We are struggling for peace in the whole region," stated the National Unity party on behalf of the extra-parliamentary parties.

    Earlier, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told French President Emmanuel Macron during a telephone conversation that Athens wouldn't participate in a possible military operation initiated by the US and its allies in response to an alleged chemical attack in Syrian Douma, the Greek AMHA news agency reported.

    The United States, France, and the United Kingdom launched 103 missiles against Syrian targets overnight on April 14, 71 of which were reportedly intercepted by Syrian air defense units. The strikes had been carried out shortly before the OPCW team was expected to arrive in Douma to determine whether the alleged chemical attack had taken place there.

    Related:

    US Anti-War Activists to Hold Protests This Weekend Against Attack on Syria
    Clashes Erupt on Third Consecutive Friday of Protests at Israel-Gaza Border
    DHS Media Database, Bangladeshi Protests, Haley’s Anti-Russian 'Slap'
    Protests Planned Across US This Weekend to End ‘Wars at Home and Abroad’
    Hamas Leader Vows to Continue Protests in Gaza Until 'Return of Palestine'
    Tags:
    American Flag, air strike, flag, military action, protests, attack, Syria, United States, United Kingdom, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 7-13
    This Week in Pictures: April 7-13
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok