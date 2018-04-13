Madrid Reiterates Amid High Syria Tensions That Terrorists Are Main Enemies

MADRID (Sputnik) - The escalated situation around Syria should be resolved through the mediation of the UN special envoy, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Friday, adding that the international community should understand that the real enemies of Syria and other countries are terrorists.

"The only reasonable response to the situation in Syria would be the UN special envoy bringing all parties to an agreement. We must clearly understand who are the real enemies. They are terrorists," Rajoy said at a press conference when asked about Spain's position in the event of possible military action by the United Stats against Syria.

The situation in Syria significantly escalated over the last week because of an alleged chemical attack in the city of Duma, located in the embattled Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta, reports of which first emerged on Saturday. Western nations, particularly France, the United States, and the United Kingdom, have blamed the forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad for the attack, and have been considering a military response to the incident.

"If this is true, if it is proved, as some assure us, that a chemical attack was carried out, we can only say, God forbid this happens again. We saw very dramatic footage of children and women, and this does not speak very well about some representatives of the human race," Rajoy added.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said that US missiles were ready to strike Syria, which further escalated the tensions. On Thursday, Trump said that the attack on Syria could happen "soon or not so soon at all."

Damascus, in turn, has denied the accusations of having attacked civilians with the use of chemical weapons in Duma. Russia has refuted the reports of the use of chemicals in the area of Eastern Ghouta, saying that its center for Syrian reconciliation found no traces of hazardous substances there. Moreover, Moscow said that it had earlier warned of the possibility of provocations involving the use of chemicals that would be aimed at blaming Assad's government for such attacks.