17:15 GMT +313 April 2018
    British Military personnel wearing protective coveralls work to remove a vehicle connected to the March 4 nerve agent attack in Salisbury, from a residential street in Gillingham, southeast England on March 14, 2018

    UK Nat. Security Adviser Reportedly Claims Russia Spied on Skripals for Years

    © AFP 2018 / Adrian DENNIS
    Europe
    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (205)
    3014

    The poisoning of ex-GRU Colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, UK on March 4 was quickly blamed on Russia by UK Prime Minister Theresa May, leading to a sharp deterioration in diplomatic ties. Moscow has denied any involvement in the incident and has repeatedly called for a joint investigation.

    UK National Security Adviser Mark Sedwill has claimed that agents from Russian intelligence agencies spied on ex-spy Skripal and his daughter for at least the past five years. 

    The adviser made the allegations in a letter to NATO Secretary General  Jens Stoltenberg on Friday, without providing any evidence to support his claims.

    Additionally, Mr. Sedwill claimed that Russia established a program over a decade ago to train agents to use chemical warfare agents, according to Sky News. 

    Investigators in protective clothing remove a van from an address in Winterslow, Wiltshire, as part of their investigation into the nerve-agent poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, in England, Monday, March 12, 2018
    © AP Photo / Andrew Matthews/PA
    'It is Сompletely Premature and Unintelligent to Blame Russia' for Skripal Case - Journalist
    Both Mr. Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious on a bench in the town of Salisbury in early March, after they were poisoned. 

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May quickly blamed the attack on Russia and expelled 23 diplomatic staff from the country. Moscow reacted with a retaliatory tit-for-tat package of diplomatic sanctions against Britain. 

    Over a dozen UK allies in North America and Europe expelled Russian diplomats in solidarity with the British government, and these expulsions were also met with retaliatory measures from the Kremlin.

    READ MORE: Skripal Crisis: Spain Unable to Act as Independent State Due to EU – Journalist

    Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson reacts before speaking at a banquet with diplomats at Mansion House in London, Britain March 28, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Simon Dawson
    Boris Ignores His Pants on Fire, Strikes Back But Ends Up in Twitter Comments Chokehold
    Scientists at the UK's Porton Down military research facility said they were unable to determine if the A-234 nerve agent used in the attack was indeed was produced in Russia, as British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson had previously claimed. 

    The Russian Embassy in London presented a report earlier today saying that "any modern chemical laboratory is capable of synthesizing" the chemical agent reportedly used in the incident in Salisbury.  

    READ MORE: Russian Embassy Presents Report on Salisbury Case

    Tags:
    chemical attack, Poisoning of Sergei Skripal, GRU, UK Government, NATO, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, Sergei Skripal, Russia, Salisbury, United Kingdom
