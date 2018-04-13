UK Nat. Security Adviser Reportedly Claims Russia Spied on Skripals for Years

The poisoning of ex-GRU Colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, UK on March 4 was quickly blamed on Russia by UK Prime Minister Theresa May, leading to a sharp deterioration in diplomatic ties. Moscow has denied any involvement in the incident and has repeatedly called for a joint investigation.

UK National Security Adviser Mark Sedwill has claimed that agents from Russian intelligence agencies spied on ex-spy Skripal and his daughter for at least the past five years.

The adviser made the allegations in a letter to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday, without providing any evidence to support his claims.

Additionally, Mr. Sedwill claimed that Russia established a program over a decade ago to train agents to use chemical warfare agents, according to Sky News.

Both Mr. Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious on a bench in the town of Salisbury in early March, after they were poisoned.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May quickly blamed the attack on Russia and expelled 23 diplomatic staff from the country. Moscow reacted with a retaliatory tit-for-tat package of diplomatic sanctions against Britain.

Over a dozen UK allies in North America and Europe expelled Russian diplomats in solidarity with the British government, and these expulsions were also met with retaliatory measures from the Kremlin.

Scientists at the UK's Porton Down military research facility said they were unable to determine if the A-234 nerve agent used in the attack was indeed was produced in Russia, as British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson had previously claimed.

The Russian Embassy in London presented a report earlier today saying that "any modern chemical laboratory is capable of synthesizing" the chemical agent reportedly used in the incident in Salisbury.

