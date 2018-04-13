Russian Ambassador to UK Holds Press Conference After OPCW Report (VIDEO)

While the international row over the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter on British soil continues to escalate, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) supported the UK assessment that a military-grade nerve agent was used in the alleged attack.

Russian Ambassador to the UK Alexander Yakovenko's press conference comes a day after the OPCW confirmed that the Skripals were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent in the British city of Salisbury. Previously, scientists at the Porton Down defense lab admitted that they couldn't trace the chemical agent's origin.

The UK has requested to convene an emergency OPCW session next Wednesday in order to discuss the organisation's findings.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Viber Telegram Download video Copy link Get code Russian Ambassador to UK Holds Press Conference After OPCW Findings (VIDEO)

The ambassador promised to release the 33 page Russian report on the Skripal poisoning immediately following the conclusion of the press conference.

Yakovenko noted that London has yet to provide any evidence over its claims, and that its investigation has been carried out in a "nontransparent way." The ambassador accused the Foreign Office of "ignoring" Russia's requests for information regarding the Skripal case. This was a violation of UN conventions on the treatment of Russian nationals. The UK has also denied consular access to Yulia and her father, he said.

The ambassador also said that the Embassy gets the impression that the UK has been destroying or classifying evidence, thus making it inaccessable to Russia.

Yakovenko also cited media reports that the National Security Council had seized control over media coverage of the Skripal investigation.

Turning to the case of the murder of Russian national Nikolai Glushkov, the ambassador said that here too Moscow remains unsatisfied over access to the case. The investigation is classified, and the Met refuses to talk to the Russian Embassy, he said. All this was "unacceptable," Yakovenko stressed.

The Skripal and Glushkov cases were also reminiscent of the 2006 Litvinenko case, the ambassador said.

Douma Attack

Yakovenko also commented on the situation in Douma. The ambassador recalled that the Syrian government has warned repeatedly for over a month about the possibility of opposition provocations in the form of an alleged chemical attack.

The ambassador noted that Russian investigators had travelled to the site said to have been hit, and that it did not find evidence of a chemical attack. He also noted that Russia would welcome a OPCW fact-finding team's visit to the site and take samples.

Russia's proposals for an independent investigation were blocked by the US, the UK and France, Yakovenko recalled. This, he said, was a sign that the so-called 'attack' was really a justification for the use of force.

The ambassador stressed that the Douma case was reminiscent of the 2003 buildup to the invasion of Iraq. This, he said, included misinforming British lawmakers and the public regarding the threat supposedly posed by Iraq.

Yakovenko played a short RT clip showing former Prime Minister Tony Blair's push for intervention in Syria today, comparing it to the prime minister's support for the Iraq invasion in 2003.

The ambassador also presented a Russian television clip of Russian military police forces entering Douma.