No More Bombs: Protest in London Against Syria Escalation by Trump, May

On Friday, April 13 campaigners from the Stop the War Coalition (STWC) have staged a protest outside the residence of the UK Prime Minister Theresa May, urging her to refrain from joining in any US-led strikes in Syria.

The protesters presented a letter signed by a number of politicians, celebrities, academics and trade unionists saying that "further military intervention, as proposed by Trump, May, or Macron, is not the solution."

Live from Downing Street, #London where crowds protest against Britain and the US launching military strikes in #Syria @STWuk pic.twitter.com/ZmzavR1OeM — Sputnik UK (@SputnikNewsUK) April 13, 2018

Syrians in London against UK bombing #Syria pic.twitter.com/dBaFf1ezps — Sputnik UK (@SputnikNewsUK) April 13, 2018

— Sputnik UK (@SputnikNewsUK) April 13, 2018

According to STWC campaigners, foreign military intervention, including by the UK, has only deepened and prolonged the Syrian conflict.

On April 12, Theresa May held discussions with her cabinet, where it was agreed it was vital "the use of chemical weapons did not go unchallenged." The British PM also spoke to her counterpart in the US over the phone, agreeing the two countries would cooperate closely on an "international response" to the alleged use of chemical warfare in Syria's Douma.

Live from Downing Street, London where crowds protest against Britain and the US launching military strikes in Syria © Sputnik / Evgenia Filimianova

Protest against Britain and the US launching military strikes in Syria © Sputnik / Evgenia Filimianova

Protest against Britain and the US launching military strikes in Syria © Sputnik / Evgenia Filimianova 1 / 3 © Sputnik / Evgenia Filimianova Live from Downing Street, London where crowds protest against Britain and the US launching military strikes in Syria

The Syrian government has refuted the allegations by Western leaders and said it destroyed all of its chemical weapons, a claim confirmed by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

The OPCW fact-finding mission will establish facts surrounding the alleged used of chemical weapons Douma. They are due to start work on April 14.

Even though the British PM is not legally obliged to get the parliament's permission to launch military action in Syria, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, stressed the parliament should have the chance to debate and make its decision.

Further UK military intervention in Syria's appalling multi-sided war risks escalating an already devastating conflict.



My full statement: https://t.co/wWpxxk8eYI — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) April 13, 2018​

