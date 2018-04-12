Constant Info Leaks on Skripal Case Are Absolutely Deliberate - Moscow

As British media rushed to brief the world on the latest developments regarding the investigation into the poisoning of a former Russian spy in the UK, the Russian Foreign Ministry commented on the nature of numerous media leaks surrounding this case.

Moscow (Sputnik) — Media leaks that seem to be constantly occurring in the so called Skripal affair are anything but accidental, Russian Foreign spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"These constant leaks are being carried out deliberately…It's a trademark characteristic of this case — a large number of leaks allegedly originating in government agencies, while said agencies do not refute the information being leaked," Zakharova said.

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on March 4 on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury. London promptly accused Moscow of orchestrating the attack with what UK experts claim was the A234 nerve agent. Moscow has denied having any involvement in the poisoning, pointing to the lack of evidence provided by London to substantiate its accusations.

Shortly after the incident, London has expelled 23 Russian diplomats, with a number of other European countries and the United States following suit.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW