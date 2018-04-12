Register
17:08 GMT +312 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    French president Francois Hollande is pictured during a meeting with the French Foreign Affairs Minister and figures from the cultural world and members of associations committted to peace in Syria, on October 14, 2016 at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris

    French Ex-President Backs Military Response to Alleged Chemical Attack in Syria

    © AFP 2018 / MARTIN BUREAU
    Europe
    Get short URL
    202

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former French President Francois Hollande expressed on Thursday his support to the idea of taking military action as one of the possible responses to the alleged chemical attack on the Syrian city of Douma.

    "If there is a chemical weapons attack – there must be a reaction from the international community. I will support any response, including a military one, since what was committed in Syria is inadmissible and should not remain unanswered," Hollande told France Inter radio.

    Earlier in the day, incumbent French President Emmanuel Macron promised to make a decision on whether or not to strike Syria 'when the time comes', and promised that Paris would not allow for an "escalation" to take place in the region. He also noted that France had proof that chemical weapons were used "by the regime of Bashar al-Assad." 

    READ MORE: Macron Claims to Have Proof of Chemical Weapons Use by Syrian Government

    Reports about the chemical weapons attack in Syria emerged on Saturday, claiming that a chlorine-filled bomb dropped by the Syrian military killed up to 70 people. The European Union and the United States have rushed to blame the forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad for the incident.

    Damascus has refuted the allegations. The Russian Foreign Ministry said such erroneous information was aimed to cover the actions of terrorists and justify possible external military intervention in Syria. Moscow also called for a thorough investigation into the alleged attack before drawing any conclusions.

    French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the Artificial Intelligence for Humanity event in Paris, France, March 29, 2018
    © REUTERS / Etienne Laurent/Pool
    Macron: France to Take Decision on Syria 'in the Coming Days'
    In April 2017, France was one of the initiators of a UN Security Council resolution that blamed another suspected gassing of civilians on the Syrian government. Back then the Syrian opposition claimed that about 80 people were killed and about 200 more injured in a chemical weapons attack in Idlib province. Assad said that there had been no chemical weapons attack in Idlib, and that the opposition reports were a false flag operation and a fabrication aimed at justifying the US missile strike against the Syrian government airbase.

    Related:

    Not in My Name, Theresa May: Social Media Users Oppose UK Strikes in Syria
    Germany Will Not Join Bombing Campaign in Syria - Chancellor Merkel
    China Concerned Over Possible Escalation in Syria, Calls for Restraint
    Russia-US Military Communication Channel in Syria Open – Kremlin
    Trump Falls Back Via Twitter: "Never Said When Attack on Syria Would Take Place"
    Humanitarian Corridor in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta in Action (VIDEO)
    Threat of Western Strike on Syria: What is Known So Far
    Ex-US Army Officer: US Agressive Information Campaign Heralds Strikes on Syria
    Tags:
    attack, Emmanuel Macron, Francois Hollande, Syria, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse