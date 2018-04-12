Register
12:24 GMT +312 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A girls holds a Finnish flag on the first day of the 2012 European Athletics Championships at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki on June 27, 2012

    Farewell, Fatherland: Half of Young Finns Ready to Move Abroad

    © AFP 2018/ JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    Europe
    Get short URL
    102

    Finns under the age of 35 are increasingly open to the possibility of moving abroad, preferably to other European nations. Coupled with increasingly hospitable attitudes toward international labor, this indicates an ongoing internationalization of the millennial generation, that is, people born between the early 80s and the late 90s.

    A recent survey from the Confederation of Unions for Academic Professionals Akava shows that 44 percent of Finns aged 18 to 35 are "likely" to leave Finland, citing better career opportunities, Finnish national broadcaster Yle reported. The survey was conducted by the pollster Aula Research and had a special focus on job-seekers who had a higher education.

    In a reinforcement of the nation's increasingly globalist stance, an overwhelming 71 percent said that Finland's EU membership was of paramount importance, as it provided them with the sought-after opportunities. By contrast, only 18 percent were critical of the EU.

    "The global and the international are for many college-educated young people obvious parts of the working life and an important way of developing their skills," Akava expert Miika Sahamies ventured.

    READ MORE: From Tens to Hundreds: Finns Massively Interested in Gender Switch

    Within the 18-35 age bracket, only 21 percent said they were positive about staying at home and not planning to move abroad. Among Finland's grown-up population, the situation is almost the exact opposite. Three quarters of those aged between 36 and 65 said they were unlikely to move abroad or didn't plan to do so.

    Sahamies commented that young men and college graduates especially felt that moving abroad presented an opportunity, whereas the majority of the Finnish population would rather stay at home.

    According to Sahamies, it is not surprising that the young adults have a warm attitude toward the EU, the outside world in general and the idea of "moving out." About half of Finland's student exchange and international cooperation programs are conducted through the EU student mobility program Erasmus, launched in 1987 and named after Dutch Renaissance theologian and philosopher Erasmus of Rotterdam. In the past three decades, over 235,000 Finns have taken advantage of this program (the nation's total population is under 5.5 million.)

    READ MORE: Finnish University Apologizes for 'Blackface Party' Amid Racism Accusations

    "One can imagine that the international knowledge accumulated during the study period begins to be visible now, and even more so in the future," Sahamies ventured.

    At the same time, 55 percent of the respondents felt that more international labor will be needed in Finland in the future for the Nordic nation to remain competitive. While Finnish expats may eventually be coming home enriched with new knowledge and skills, the need for extra workforce is still considered high.

    To meet this demand, the Finnish authorities intend to lure foreign talent from non-EU countries with "startup residence permits." The organization Business Finland, which has a staff of around 600 people, has thus been tasked with selecting the most promising foreign companies, assessing their prospects on the Finnish market and eventually providing them with government funding. Jukka Häyrynen claimed that Finland had a deficit of immigrants with skillsets that couldn't be obtained within Finland and who therefore can create innovative companies.

    READ MORE: Talent Search: Finland Seducing Innovative Immigrants With Residence Permits

    Related:

    No Men's Land: Father's Day Becomes Gender-Neutered in Finnish Day Care
    A Tale of Two Mothers: 'Most Gender-Discriminatory' Law Divides Finns
    From Tens to Hundreds: Finns Massively Interested in Gender Switch
    Finnish University Apologizes for 'Blackface Party' Amid Racism Accusations
    Talent Search: Finland Seducing Innovative Immigrants With Residence Permits
    Finns Disenchanted With NATO, Enamored By EU
    Tags:
    millenials, EU, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse