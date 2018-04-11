Register
00:01 GMT +312 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Officials in protective suits check their equipment before repositioning the forensic tent, covering the bench where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found, in the centre of Salisbury, Britain, March 8, 2018

    Yulia Skripal's Discharge From Hospital Fails to Add Clarity to Poisoning Case

    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    LONDON (Sputnik) - The poisoning attack on former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in England remains a mystery, as Yulia remains inaccessible to the public and Russian officials even after she has been released from a UK hospital.

    The Skripals were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in the UK city of Salisbury on March 4. Yulia Skripal regained consciousness in late March. The hospital confirmed her release on Tuesday, but her current whereabouts is unclear. The Sun newspaper has reported, citing a source, that Yulia had been transported to a hospital on the territory of a military base, while the BBC broadcaster said she had been brought to a "secure location."

    Localc Seemingly Unfazed Amid Media Panic

    The United Kingdom has accused Moscow of orchestrating the attack on the Skripals using a substance that belongs to the Novichok group of chemical weapons developed in the Soviet Union. Russia has denied the accusations.

    The official UK position on the case has been reflected in multiple media stories. Colin Alexander, an assistant professor of political communications at Nottingham Trent University, warned that, while some news consumers look for different sources, many people tend to look for the outlets that simply confirmed their already existing point of view.

    "Essentially, the people who want it to be Russia, will find news sources that will say 'it’s Russia'… The Russia angle fits a range of other foreign policy issues and political narratives that we have at the moment," the scholar said.

    Yulia Skripal
    © Photo: Yulia Skripal/Facebook
    Yulia Skripal: Sergei Skripal Is Still Seriously Ill - Statement
    The description of Salisbury post-incident is a prime example of two different points of view: many media outlets depicted the city as a "ghost town," whereas a Sputnik correspondent found a bustling city center, with local residents simply going on about their lives.

    The much awaited release of Yulia Skripal from the Salisbury District Hospital after her poisoning with what UK experts say was the military-grade A234 nerve agent has made little impression on local residents, with the hospital appearing to operate business as usual.

    Visiting Salisbury on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent found the city much as it was in the aftermath of the March incident. The two places visited by the Skripals hours before they were found unconscious — The Mill pub and Zizzi restaurant — where traces of the nerve agent were later found, were still sealed off to the public. The home of Sergei Skripal remains cordoned off as well.

    The Daily Mirror newspaper reported that the staff at the two venues were recommended to burn their clothes that may have come into contact with a substance used to poison the Skripals.

    A sign on the wall at the entrance to the Russian Embassy in London. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Russian Embassy in UK: London Still Failed to Provide "Verifiable" Info on Yulia Skripal's Health
    The Guardian newspaper reported earlier this month that the process of decontamination of the pub and the restaurant would take months.

    The Mill's franchise Greene King was hesitant to confirm media reports claiming that the bar and restaurant were subject to demolition as a result of the contamination.

    "It's our understanding that any definite decision has yet to be made. We fully support the police investigation [and] it may be the case that action might need to be taken, but at this stage in the investigation it's not really possible to say," a Greene King spokesman told Sputnik.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry has stressed that demolition of any locations linked to the poisoning seemed aimed at destroying evidence.

    Where Did Yulia Go

    The Telegraph newspaper reported last week that the UK authorities were prepared to offer Sergei Skripal and his daughter the opportunity to participate in a witness protection program to guarantee their safety.

    Aug. 9, 2006 file picture Sergei Skripal speaks to his lawyer from behind bars seen on a screen of a monitor outside a courtroom in Moscow
    © AP Photo/ Misha Japaridze
    Khan Sheikhoun to Skripal Case: How US is Playing Chemical Card Against Russia
    Sergei's niece, Viktoria Skripal, has stressed that Yulia wants to return to Russia, where her boyfriend, and her job are waiting for her.

    Yulia has Russian citizenship, but the Russian Embassy remains in the dark regarding the current state or whereabouts of the woman.

    "Media reports that Yulia has left hospital for a 'secure location' cause concern as they mean that British authorities are continuing their policy of isolating her from the public, concealing important evidence and blocking an impartial and independent investigation," a spokesman for the Russian embassy said.

    The spokesperson confirmed the Russian officials' "request and intention to meet her and see for ourselves if she is well."

    "And at the very least, we demand an urgent proof that all actions in relation to Yulia are being taken in strict observance of her free will," the spokesperson concluded.

    Communication Strategy

    The UK Metropolitan police last Thursday issued an official statement on behalf of Yulia Skripal, saying that her strength was "growing daily." The statement called the incident "disorientating" and asked people to respect Yulia's privacy during the period of recovery.

    The young woman's media silence is particularly noticeable, since her testimony could be crucial to what has become an international scandal.

    The UK government's refusal to produce evidence to support its persistent claim that Russia is behind the poisoning could mean that either London has some information it cannot reveal or its stance is "a strategic plan," Alexander told Sputnik.

    Two people wait to get into the Russian Embassy as a man works to untangle the national flag flown from the Russian Embassy, after it became entangled on its staff at the embassy in London, Wednesday, March 14, 2018
    © AP Photo/ Alastair Grant
    Russian Embassy Asks London About Message Intercepted After Skripal Attack
    "Or you can say the British government wants it to be Russia, because that fits so many other narratives that are ongoing. The mainstream British press seems to want it to be Russia as well. Their critical sources are official British sources, without really providing any critique of those sources," the expert argued.

    According to Alexander, Yulia Skripal's silence so far could be a sign of her unwillingness to be interviewed or "part of a strategic communications management strategy" of the UK authorities.

    "It seems to me that the British government is working on an outdated communications strategy, because if you go on Facebook or Twitter, you see all those counter narrative to what the British government is saying. There’s a real lack of sophistication in how this is being handled," the expert said.

    UK Maintains Russia Guilty

    Gary Aitkenhead, chief executive of the UK government's Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL), admitted last week that the nerve agent used to attack the Skripals could not be traced to any specific nation.

    London responded by reiterating that Russia was responsible, stating that the DSTL's findings were only part of the intelligence the United Kingdom had. A few days later, the Times newspaper reported that the government knew Russia was behind the attack almost immediately after news of the attack broke.

    Yulia Skripal
    © Photo: Yulia Skripal/Facebook
    Yulia Skripal Will 'Seek Political Asylum' - Cousin to Russian TV
    Meanwhile, UK officials have barred not only to the Russian Embassy, but also Yulia's cousin Viktoria, who intended to visit her hospitalized relatives but had her UK visa application rejected, from gaining access to the former spy.

    The SkyNews broadcaster then released a video with Viktoria Skripal's address to UK Prime Minister Theresa May in which she asked the latter to allow her to come to the United Kingdom to visit her relatives. According to the broadcaster, Skripal intended to hand over her letter to May through the Russian Embassy.

    Both the Home Office and Downing Street refused to respond to Sputnik on whether Viktoria had indeed personally written to May in an apparent bid to reverse the decision to deny her a visa.

    Possible Explanations From Skripals

    Experts are optimistic about the recovery of Yulia and Sergei Skripal and their ability to shed some light on what happened in Salisbury, despite the warning by Christine Blanshard, medical director of the Salisbury hospital, that the intoxication led to sickness and hallucinations.

    Dr. Alastair Hay, professor of environmental toxicology at the University of Leeds, argued that in the absence of brain damage, Yulia Skripal would still be able to speak coherently about what happened to her.

    "I do not know what Yulia's exact mental status was but as long as there is no brain damage with a nerve agent a person's cognitive function is not impaired. So after regaining consciousness fully I am sure Yulia knew what she was saying," Hay told Sputnik.

    In this file photo taken on March 8, 2018 members of the emergency services in green biohazard encapsulated suits re-affix the tent over the bench where Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found in critical condition on March 4 at The Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury, southern England
    © AFP 2018/ Ben STANSALL
    'Looks Like Fabrication': Putin's French Biographer Sounds Off on Skripal Case
    People suffering from nerve agent poisoning can hardly be expected to be coherent, but "following complete recovery, the patient should be able to function normally," Dr. Rudy J. Richardson, Professor of Toxicology at the University of Michigan, added, in a comment to Sputnik.

    However, the public may not learn the full truth about the poisoning for years to come.

    "We’ll continue to have the drip, drip, drip of information… My feeling with these things is that you find out in ten to twenty years’ time," Alexander, a scholar from Nottingham Trent University, said.

    The expert cited the UK participation in the foreign invasion in Iraq, which took place in 2003 as an example of an event covered in secrecy even years after it had happened.

    "About 15 years later, we’re still not quite sure what happened. All we know is that what we were told in 2003 was happening was not what actually was happening," Alexander said.

    Related:

    Yulia Skripal: Sergei Skripal Is Still Seriously Ill - Statement
    Yulia Skripal Unlikely to Seek Political Asylum in UK, Her Cousin Says
    Russian Embassy: London Failed to Give "Verifiable" Info on Yulia Skripal Health
    Proof Needed Yulia Skripal Discharged From Hospital on Her Own Will - Embassy
    Russian Embassy in UK: London Destroying Evidence Related to 'Skripal Case'
    Tags:
    investigation, hospital, chemical weapons, Yulia Skripal, Sergei Skripal, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Stunning Views of Frozen Lake Baikal
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse